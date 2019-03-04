We’re gonna go out on a limb and say that Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell should not be in any position to be involved with gun control legislation. For evidence of that, look no further than this moment:

"My mother went out and bought a gun and then all of us were scared about her gun and my father's gun. We had two guns to worry about. No child, no woman, no man, should ever have to go through that.” –@RepDebDingell talks to @Kasie about her passionate floor speech on gun reform pic.twitter.com/r1yk0fuK4z — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) March 4, 2019

“Passionate floor speech”? Well, that’s one way of describing what we just watched. We’d’ve gone with something more along the lines of “absolutely unhinged and incoherent rant.”

Where is the line between passionate and hysterical? — Mark Guy (@MarkPGuy) March 4, 2019

Wherever it is, she crossed it.

I’m watching this without sound. She’s looks completely unhinged. — 🌊🦋🌴Jules 🌴🦋🌊 (@julesmeadow) March 4, 2019

That’s because she is.

WTAF — rm1evo (@rm1evo) March 4, 2019

Even a unicorn can't believe you said that pic.twitter.com/IP6DE4bZ49 — David Burris (@yodavyde) March 4, 2019

This all well and fine but she has to realize her screaming from that podium does her no good in terms of delivering that message. I’m out immediately listening to her tone and volume. — Tony • PNW Husker🔴⚪️🔴 (@PNWhusker) March 4, 2019

So she wants to ban all guns. Ok. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 4, 2019

Scary that people elected to lead our country actually believe this nonsense. Mom went out and got a gun to protect the kids. Good for mom. I’m glad she had the right to do so. My house doesn’t “worry” about the guns I have and carry -they sleep better because of them and so do I — Ryan Stenger (@Ohiocigar) March 4, 2019

So, your irrational fears of inanimate objects as a child (which you have never grown out of) should be projected onto everyone else? This is one of the craziest anti-gun quotes I have ever read. https://t.co/Y4gHpkBlg2 — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 4, 2019

I agree. She shouldn’t be anywhere near a gun. Others who are more stable and responsible, and law abiding have a right to a gun. — MNus (@3mdive) March 4, 2019