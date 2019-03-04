We’re gonna go out on a limb and say that Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell should not be in any position to be involved with gun control legislation. For evidence of that, look no further than this moment:

“Passionate floor speech”? Well, that’s one way of describing what we just watched. We’d’ve gone with something more along the lines of “absolutely unhinged and incoherent rant.”

Wherever it is, she crossed it.

Trending

That’s because she is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Debbie Dingellgun controlguns