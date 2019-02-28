As Twitchy told you earlier this week, Meghan McCain warned Democrats that “history will judge them for” their pro-abort radicalism and support for infanticide:

I’m pro-life, and not in the talking point of “not for me but okay for other people” sense. I stand by what I said this morning, if the Democratic Party wants to be the party of late term abortion and infanticide, they won't just lose – history will judge them for what they did. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 26, 2019

Two days later, Ken Klippenstein, senior investigative reporter for the Young Turks, is pretty sure he’s exposed McCain as a pro-life fraud:

Guess confronting her directly was too much work. What a shame, too, because clearly his argument is rock-solid:

what do these have to do with each other — oh boy (@Welcome_2_Moes) February 28, 2019

what comparison are you even trying to make here? I cant piece this together even with a massive reach that Im used to seeing on twitter. — family man (@jtreehouses) February 28, 2019

So you don't know the difference. — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019

Ummm. Do u need a hand here? You seem stuck. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) February 28, 2019

Yes, these two things are exactly alike. Brilliant comparison. — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) February 28, 2019

aBoRtIoN aNd mIsCarRiAgE iS tHe sAMe tHiNg pic.twitter.com/i4wvkZMqvy — Ridiculed Ranga (@RidiculedRanga) February 28, 2019

Hey Kenny, I have some apples I want to compare to some oranges. Would you mind lending a hand? — joe (@jeepjoe) February 28, 2019

Life comes at you fast!!! pic.twitter.com/U8yeUYVeDt — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 28, 2019

PRO TIP: Abortion and miscarriage are two different things. — KNOXBUSH CITY VOL 🍊 (@Smokeyholler) February 28, 2019

Abortion =/= miscarriage 👀 — Julie (@fr4ctals) February 28, 2019

“I don’t know the difference between an abortion and a miscarriage.”

*send tweet* https://t.co/DME7LgQApH — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 28, 2019

Those are not the same things. Not at all you clown. — Nick James (@NickJam54531190) February 28, 2019

A miscarriage is not an abortion. You know that right? — Brian Bohn (@BrianBohn4) February 28, 2019

What a despicable and stupid comparison. — Ori (@MrXphilly) February 28, 2019

What the hell do miscarriages have to do with abortions? The latter is a deliberate act. — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) February 28, 2019

Those two concepts are not comparable at all. One is intentionally ending a life. The other is involuntary and tragic. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/O5Qv4DnEph — Isaac-James Zawadi Gage (@IsaacGage4) February 28, 2019

Hes trying to say that ICE forced these women to abort. A miscarriage can happen for a multitude of reasons. My mom miscarried several times, once even whilst on bedrest. Yes stress can cause it but so can taking a dangerous trek across a desert to enter a country illegally. — Pryboy (@pryboy) February 28, 2019

I know Ken's not stupid, so the only other explanation is that he's dishonest. https://t.co/XvOZxtTxEN — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019

Well, let’s see …

You’re either very uneducated and truly don’t know the difference between those two screen captures, or you know your followers are like a herd of sheep that can’t think for themselves…It might honestly be both — Barry J. McKokiner (@TheGangsQuotes) February 28, 2019

Who says he can’t be a bit of both?

I am in fact stupid — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 28, 2019

That would explain it, then — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019

Miscarriages can be induced, this isn’t that hard. There’s good evidence that pregnant ICE detainees are frequently subjected to conditions that would cause miscarriages. — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 28, 2019