As Twitchy told you earlier this week, Meghan McCain warned Democrats that “history will judge them for” their pro-abort radicalism and support for infanticide:
I’m pro-life, and not in the talking point of “not for me but okay for other people” sense. I stand by what I said this morning, if the Democratic Party wants to be the party of late term abortion and infanticide, they won't just lose – history will judge them for what they did.
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 26, 2019
Two days later, Ken Klippenstein, senior investigative reporter for the Young Turks, is pretty sure he’s exposed McCain as a pro-life fraud:
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 28, 2019
Guess confronting her directly was too much work. What a shame, too, because clearly his argument is rock-solid:
what do these have to do with each other
— oh boy (@Welcome_2_Moes) February 28, 2019
what comparison are you even trying to make here? I cant piece this together even with a massive reach that Im used to seeing on twitter.
— family man (@jtreehouses) February 28, 2019
So you don't know the difference.
— CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019
Ummm. Do u need a hand here? You seem stuck.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) February 28, 2019
Yes, these two things are exactly alike. Brilliant comparison.
— Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) February 28, 2019
aBoRtIoN aNd mIsCarRiAgE iS tHe sAMe tHiNg pic.twitter.com/i4wvkZMqvy
— Ridiculed Ranga (@RidiculedRanga) February 28, 2019
— #YouAreNotInCharge (@PaulWDrake) February 28, 2019
Hey Kenny, I have some apples I want to compare to some oranges. Would you mind lending a hand?
— joe (@jeepjoe) February 28, 2019
Life comes at you fast!!! pic.twitter.com/U8yeUYVeDt
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 28, 2019
PRO TIP: Abortion and miscarriage are two different things.
— KNOXBUSH CITY VOL 🍊 (@Smokeyholler) February 28, 2019
Abortion =/= miscarriage 👀
— Julie (@fr4ctals) February 28, 2019
“I don’t know the difference between an abortion and a miscarriage.”
*send tweet* https://t.co/DME7LgQApH
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 28, 2019
Those are not the same things. Not at all you clown.
— Nick James (@NickJam54531190) February 28, 2019
A miscarriage is not an abortion. You know that right?
— Brian Bohn (@BrianBohn4) February 28, 2019
What a despicable and stupid comparison.
— Ori (@MrXphilly) February 28, 2019
What the hell do miscarriages have to do with abortions? The latter is a deliberate act.
— Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) February 28, 2019
Those two concepts are not comparable at all. One is intentionally ending a life. The other is involuntary and tragic. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/O5Qv4DnEph
— Isaac-James Zawadi Gage (@IsaacGage4) February 28, 2019
Hes trying to say that ICE forced these women to abort. A miscarriage can happen for a multitude of reasons. My mom miscarried several times, once even whilst on bedrest. Yes stress can cause it but so can taking a dangerous trek across a desert to enter a country illegally.
— Pryboy (@pryboy) February 28, 2019
I know Ken's not stupid, so the only other explanation is that he's dishonest. https://t.co/XvOZxtTxEN
— CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019
Well, let’s see …
You’re either very uneducated and truly don’t know the difference between those two screen captures, or you know your followers are like a herd of sheep that can’t think for themselves…It might honestly be both
— Barry J. McKokiner (@TheGangsQuotes) February 28, 2019
Who says he can’t be a bit of both?
I am in fact stupid
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 28, 2019
That would explain it, then
— CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019
Miscarriages can be induced, this isn’t that hard. There’s good evidence that pregnant ICE detainees are frequently subjected to conditions that would cause miscarriages.
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 28, 2019
Dishonest it is, then.
— CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019