Kamala Harris was one of the Senate Democrats who proudly voted yesterday to prevent the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act from proceeding, effectively killing it.

Here’s how she justified it:

That sounds nice, except for one thing: This bill had absolutely nothing to with “reproductive health care” and everything to do with preventing state-sanctioned infanticide.

Kamala Harris is nothing if not a pathological liar, but this spin is low even for her.

