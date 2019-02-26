Kamala Harris was one of the Senate Democrats who proudly voted yesterday to prevent the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act from proceeding, effectively killing it.

Here’s how she justified it:

I voted NO on this bill. Every woman has a fundamental right to access comprehensive reproductive health care and I remain committed to fighting for that. https://t.co/RHdB4sc1tH — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 26, 2019

That sounds nice, except for one thing: This bill had absolutely nothing to with “reproductive health care” and everything to do with preventing state-sanctioned infanticide.

Senator, this strictly has to do with the health of the baby, and you voted against that. — Abner Dominguez (@abnerdominguez) February 26, 2019

Really curious how it's any longer about "women's health or her body" once the infant is no longer in it. — Samuel Goerdel (@SamuelGoerdel) February 26, 2019

Well since the baby wouldn't be in the body after it's born its just called murder. — Mike Urtaza (@urtazablue) February 26, 2019

Pls explain how murdering a new born has anything to do with women’s health care. — Max Dycus (@DycusMax) February 26, 2019

The bill was not about stopping abortion. The abortion has been performed, and it failed. There is now a live baby. It is outside the womb. The bill would prevent doctors from refusing to care for that baby. You voted to allow doctors to refuse care for that baby. — Brian (@bhg70) February 26, 2019

Um. The bill is about the baby who survives the abortion. You know, once the baby is no longer in the mother's womb. Like… after it's born. https://t.co/XJzR9PguFG — RBe (@RBPundit) February 26, 2019

What if the baby is a girl? https://t.co/NLb8dC7HP8 — Rick Sheridan (@RickSheridan) February 26, 2019

M'am, you voted against banning infanticide.

"Reproductive rights" do not extend past the point that the child leaves the womb — full stop. This is barbarism. — Tom Toth (@TomToth3) February 26, 2019

Are you dense or do you just say and do ANYTHING hoping to be endeared to those who are too weak minded to realize this is about a living breathing human being once outside the Mother’s womb? Shame on you for being so ambitious as to ignore life. — Gene (@Genewagnon) February 26, 2019

They still do, even with this bill. Nothing changes for the mother. You're evil. https://t.co/Lv3LTBnUmW — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 26, 2019

You are a ghoul. — Cindy Mac (@Stenomama11) February 26, 2019

Kamala Harris is nothing if not a pathological liar, but this spin is low even for her.