CNN’s Dana Bash has had an epiphany, you guys: The media really dropped the ball when it came to Bill Clinton’s sexual predation.

Monica Lewinsky became a household name 20 years before the #MeToo movement. Looking back, CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash says the media ultimately failed the White House intern. https://t.co/npYtvGMHj7 pic.twitter.com/pEtkpnjpo8 — CNN International (@cnni) February 26, 2019

Gee, Dana. You don’t say!

Hmmm.

It was probably Fox News. Everything’s usually their fault, isn’t it?

You mean the Media That Was In The Tank For Bill Clinton or the other media? — Rico (@ericntyler) February 26, 2019

The very definition of sexual abuse and harassment. But the media loved Bill Clinton. — Laurie Dykstra (@lauriedykstra) February 26, 2019

Slow learners. Sure would be nice for them to acknowledge their failures in real time. — East Coast Girl 🌼 (@fledtothesouth) February 26, 2019

Good to know the media will realize its mistakes in 20 years from now. — Republicans pounce on… (@conserbud) February 26, 2019

Well, the important thing is that they’ve learned their lesson, right?

This takes even less courage than Madeleine Albright's "apology" to Romney. https://t.co/L9OYEErgvu — BT (@back_ttys) February 26, 2019

I don't remember journalists and pundits expressing this regret in 2016. Weird. https://t.co/wbrJmb7rjd — BT (@back_ttys) February 26, 2019

Well, you know. They’ve had time to think about it and grow.

Or not.