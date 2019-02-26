CNN’s Dana Bash has had an epiphany, you guys: The media really dropped the ball when it came to Bill Clinton’s sexual predation.

Gee, Dana. You don’t say!

Hmmm.

It was probably Fox News. Everything’s usually their fault, isn’t it?

Well, the important thing is that they’ve learned their lesson, right?

Well, you know. They’ve had time to think about it and grow.

Or not.

