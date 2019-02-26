CNN’s Dana Bash has had an epiphany, you guys: The media really dropped the ball when it came to Bill Clinton’s sexual predation.
Monica Lewinsky became a household name 20 years before the #MeToo movement. Looking back, CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash says the media ultimately failed the White House intern. https://t.co/npYtvGMHj7 pic.twitter.com/pEtkpnjpo8
— CNN International (@cnni) February 26, 2019
Gee, Dana. You don’t say!
Which media? https://t.co/tYivBjws48
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2019
Hmmm.
Fox News? pic.twitter.com/4vvFMQAgi6
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 26, 2019
It was probably Fox News. Everything’s usually their fault, isn’t it?
You mean the Media That Was In The Tank For Bill Clinton or the other media?
— Rico (@ericntyler) February 26, 2019
The very definition of sexual abuse and harassment. But the media loved Bill Clinton.
— Laurie Dykstra (@lauriedykstra) February 26, 2019
Slow learners. Sure would be nice for them to acknowledge their failures in real time.
— East Coast Girl 🌼 (@fledtothesouth) February 26, 2019
Good to know the media will realize its mistakes in 20 years from now.
— Republicans pounce on… (@conserbud) February 26, 2019
Well, the important thing is that they’ve learned their lesson, right?
This takes even less courage than Madeleine Albright's "apology" to Romney. https://t.co/L9OYEErgvu
— BT (@back_ttys) February 26, 2019
I don't remember journalists and pundits expressing this regret in 2016. Weird. https://t.co/wbrJmb7rjd
— BT (@back_ttys) February 26, 2019
Well, you know. They’ve had time to think about it and grow.
Or not.
Media still failing everyone today too.
— Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) February 26, 2019