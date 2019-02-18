How many humiliations must Jacob Wohl suffer before he slinks away at last? We’re not sure what the answer is, but evidently he hasn’t reached that point quite yet.

Yesterday, Nikki Haley tweeted about being part of a policy discussion that included John Brennan:

Great policy discussion on the future of our country with @CondoleezzaRice, @JohnBrennan, and Gen. Martin Dempsey, at the NBA All Stars @NBAAllStar Newsmakers Breakfast. Thank you Commissioner Adam Silver for all of the good work the @NBA continues to do! 🏀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ceajs72ugv — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 17, 2019

And Wohl — dare we say it? — pounced:

I'm old enough to remember when all of you Nikki Haley fan-girls were DM'ing me, begging me to help promote her new twitter page Today, she was paid $200K to have a "wonderful discussion" with John Brennan She's lame and totally overrated—Get smart! pic.twitter.com/qE44nWsUo5 — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) February 18, 2019

The irony of Jacob Wohl telling someone else to “get smart” is not lost on us. Or on Haley, for that matter:

Thank you Jacob but I did not get paid to be on this panel. I appreciate your interest. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 18, 2019

“I appreciate your interest.” That’s perfect. Nikki Haley knows how to throw shade with class. And we love her for it.

.@JacobAWohl maybe before you make a wild accusation like that, you should make sure its even true. pic.twitter.com/sYPFZPPwH2 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 18, 2019

It’s never stopped Jacob before. Which is why he continues to find himself in embarrassing situations. Especially when he refuses to just take his ball and go home:

Nikki Haley is gleefully cavorting with John Brennan, a communist deep state maniac who has called President Trump a "traitor" She didn't charge her normal $200K speaking fee to do so. Rather, she did it for FREE! I stand corrected Kyle. Thank you for the fact-check https://t.co/Cld1yhH0Ki — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) February 18, 2019

No, Jacob. Thank you for confirming that you’re every bit the grifting, lying hack we’ve always believed you to be.

I can’t control who I sit on a panel with. I can control how I communicate America’s strengths and our path forward. That is what I did. ❤️🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 17, 2019

And that’s a hell of a lot more than Jacob Wohl can say for himself.