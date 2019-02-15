Honest question: What exactly is stopping Jennifer Rubin from just taking the plunge and admitting that yes, she is indeed a liberal Democrat? Because after this tweet yesterday, it seems safe to say that she’s not fooling anybody anymore:

I will say for the zillionth time: there is one party presently that believes in constitutional govt and will fight to defend it. It better not blow it — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 15, 2019

Donald Trump’s “national emergency” plan (not to mention some GOP pols’ embrace of it) is a farce and a slap in the faces of constitutional conservatives — but the notion that the Democrats are the defenders of our Constitution is absolutely laughable.

That's not the Democrats. — Potogold1 (@potogold1) February 15, 2019