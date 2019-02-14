Well, isn’t this special? Looks like anti-Semitic, bigoted little troll Ilhan Omar has a friend in fellow socialist Bernie Sanders:
"Bernie Sanders, on a conf. call hosted by Jim Zogby, last night: “I talked to @IlhanMN last night to give her my personal support. We will stand by our Muslim brothers and sisters.” https://t.co/NCZP4du3L9 pic.twitter.com/FRHRge85a4
— The IMEU (@theIMEU) February 14, 2019
And when the likes of Rania Khalek are applauding you, you know you’ve done something good:
Bernie Sanders defends Ilhan Omar. Thank you @SenSanders https://t.co/konn93UJmf
— Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) February 14, 2019
Of course, not all progs are happy about this. If Bernie really wanted to show his support for Omar, he would’ve done it more publicly:
This is weak. Being that he is a Jewish member of the Senate he had an opportunity to defend @IlhanMN publicly and open up space for us to talk about the Israeli government more broadly.
— Black as I Want (@BrentIsNow) February 14, 2019
He could, you know, say that publicly.
— Andrew Murano (@andrewmurano) February 14, 2019
Exactly hit the cable news shows..
— IDoChildishGambino'sStunts (@_ThatsMyWord_) February 14, 2019
@BernieSanders hold a presser give a speech.. Wield your privilege
— IDoChildishGambino'sStunts (@_ThatsMyWord_) February 14, 2019
Shouldn’t they just be glad he’s supporting their anti-Semitic hero at all?
Took him long enough, now we've got to get him on the bds bus
— BDS is Good and Strong and My Friend (@mycheesemonster) February 14, 2019