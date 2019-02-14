Well, isn’t this special? Looks like anti-Semitic, bigoted little troll Ilhan Omar has a friend in fellow socialist Bernie Sanders:

And when the likes of Rania Khalek are applauding you, you know you’ve done something good:

Of course, not all progs are happy about this. If Bernie really wanted to show his support for Omar, he would’ve done it more publicly:

Shouldn’t they just be glad he’s supporting their anti-Semitic hero at all?

