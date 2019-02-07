At this point, it seems reasonable to ask: Is there something in the water in Virginia?

Breaking: Virginia Sen. Tommy Norment was an editor for VMI yearbook filled with racist photos and slurshttps://t.co/S3Tcj5qIF2 — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) February 7, 2019

These days, it’d be bigger news to find a Virginia politician who hasn’t done something racist

Been a state senator since 1992. https://t.co/IkEALiU80G — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 7, 2019

Uh, not just a state senator but the *senate majority leader* https://t.co/FfeKbJeaTJ — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 7, 2019

Not just the senate majority leader, but the *Republican* Senate Majority Leader.

A Republican takes a turn in the Virginia circus. https://t.co/ZJIUTQVIML — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 7, 2019

The Virginia mess is finally bipartisan. https://t.co/zkGjmkDX1c — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 7, 2019

Yay?

A Virginia Military Institute yearbook overseen by VA’s now-Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment (a Republican) in 1968 features racist photos & slurs like blackface. The 1981 issue of VMI’s yearbook is where Democrat Ralph Northam’s nickname is “Coonman.”https://t.co/oWrOlV2yJE — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 7, 2019

More from the Virginian-Pilot:

A Virginia Military Institute yearbook overseen by future state Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment in 1968 features a host of racist photos and slurs, including blackface. The revelation about one of Virginia’s most powerful Republicans comes as the state’s Democratic governor and attorney general are facing calls to resign over their own admissions they wore blackface as young men. Norment, R-James City County, was managing editor of The Bomb publication that year. He went to VMI after graduating from James Blair High School in Williamsburg and has been a state senator since 1992.

Well, this is all going just swimmingly.

I've spoken to a few VMI grads in the past week or so who have indicated the yearbooks routinely contained racist photos and slurs. They said the school has a "serious problem" with racism. https://t.co/rnr2Vzk02Q — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 7, 2019

Evidently.

What a dumpster fire….. pic.twitter.com/2CjsNC0z9W — Janet Shan (@hinterlandg) February 7, 2019

Stay classy, Virginia. — David Bradley (@37_bradley) February 7, 2019

Maybe it’s time for Virginia to just start from scratch.