In case you missed it, 11-year-old Joshua Trump was a guest at last night’s State of the Union Address. Trump had been invited by the president to attend because he’d been relentlessly and viciously bullied over his last name.

And media seem to think that what he needs is a little more attention:

This one from ABC News is particularly helpful:

And this is news because … Joshua Trump hasn’t suffered enough?

Evidently.

