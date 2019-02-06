In case you missed it, 11-year-old Joshua Trump was a guest at last night’s State of the Union Address. Trump had been invited by the president to attend because he’d been relentlessly and viciously bullied over his last name.

And media seem to think that what he needs is a little more attention:

Highlights from Trump's #SOU speech last night include this sarcastic clap from Nancy Pelosi and Joshua Trump, the boy invited by Malania for being bullied over his surname, falling asleep in the chamber https://t.co/WedIcIK3ED pic.twitter.com/FKpH5TMr2Q — Louis Emanuel (@louisjemanuel) February 6, 2019

Schoolboy bullied for being named Joshua Trump falls asleep during Trump's State of Union speech https://t.co/8vmk8WHg28 — The Independent (@Independent) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump falls asleep during State of the Union https://t.co/6IuDUAL3n6 pic.twitter.com/h1UuzKqghb — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump, the Delaware boy who was invited to the State of the Union because he is bullied over his last name, fell asleep during the address. https://t.co/SUjSfA7bur pic.twitter.com/oSukrgx4JK — Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump goes viral after he appears to doze off during Trump's State of the Union https://t.co/ppScAMUXIM pic.twitter.com/7w0gdfdGYs — The Hill (@thehill) February 6, 2019

This one from ABC News is particularly helpful:

Pres. Trump had invited Joshua Trump as his State of the Union guest because the White House said the sixth-grader from Wilmington, Delaware, had been bullied because of his last name. He appeared to doze off during the speech. https://t.co/ESpEPaBaAS pic.twitter.com/ba2BBtGVHK — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

And this is news because … Joshua Trump hasn’t suffered enough?

What is wrong with you? https://t.co/oaOZEQjKO8 — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) February 6, 2019

So adults are bullying him now? https://t.co/OGnMnFNFF8 — Craigé Schmuckatelli (@CraigR3521) February 6, 2019

Stop attacking children. — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 6, 2019

Why is this news? Leave the kid who is already getting bullied alone — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 6, 2019

Was there any other moment where there was a photo of the kid awake or was he brought in this way? I don't think you understand the concept of bullying ABC. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) February 6, 2019

Journalism qx—or maybe common sense qx:

Did networks really need to show a picture of 11-year old Joshua Trump asleep last night at SOTU? The kid has been bullied for a year- said he lost the will to live and now this has to be shown? #SOTUS #trump — jamie stuart (@N12jamiestuart) February 6, 2019

Some editor saw this and thought, "Yeah, good tweet. Let's highlight the kid who's been viciously bullied and make sure people know he dozed off." https://t.co/PWzs8vMKx8 — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) February 6, 2019

What is the point of this tweet other than to shame a child? That's online bullying. Do you hate Trump so much that this is what you've become? https://t.co/FsjyGh9V5D — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) February 6, 2019

Evidently.