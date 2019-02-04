We’re starting to think popcorn might not be enough for this whole Justin Fairfax saga. We’re gonna need some cake and ice cream, too:

Fairfax said the woman wanted him to meet her mother, but he acknowledged he did not have any documentary evidence to back up his claim that they stayed in touch after the ‘04 sexual encounter at the DNC He was working as the body man at the time to John Edwards, then the VP nom — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 4, 2019

Hold up … say what?

“He was working as the body man at the time to John Edwards, then the VP nominee.” https://t.co/bmbUQEq3tJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 4, 2019

Of course.

Oh my — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) February 4, 2019

Oof. Not exactly the best character witness to have to fall back on — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) February 4, 2019

That's one hell of a mentor he had there — Tricky Dick in TX (@tricky_dick_tx) February 4, 2019

Hahahaha he was John Edwards’s body man? Perfect https://t.co/GwZp6ZlSWX — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) February 4, 2019