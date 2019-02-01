It’s a great time for job creation right now. For anti-Trump narratives? Not so much.

This morning, a pretty popular one took a bit of a hit:

JUST IN: Sec. of State Mike Pompeo announces the U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty: "Russia has jeopardized the United States' security interests, and we can no longer be restricted by the treaty while Russia shamelessly violates it." https://t.co/DiAD0MLaC4 pic.twitter.com/FITEXyHyR8 — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2019

Oh?

MORE: Pres. Trump says Russia "has violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty" in a statement. "We cannot be the only country in the world unilaterally bound by this treaty, or any other." https://t.co/A0iAbzu3dY pic.twitter.com/idTyq8ruYW — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2019

NATO is backing the Trump move. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2019

Isn’t that interesting?

How do Russiagate true believers square this with the “Putin owns Trump” theory? https://t.co/EJrfHuHImC — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 1, 2019

They don’t. They do this instead:

The same people who complain that Trump is Putin's puppet are now bashing Trump for pulling out of this one-sided deal which Putin violated. https://t.co/QkVg1iLWfa — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 1, 2019

Check it out:

So, in other words, donald has been violating this treaty and is about to be caught so he is having tubby blame Russia before he is exposed? — Mike McCarron (@mccarron_mike) February 1, 2019

Trump & Pompeo are so insane I cant decide if this decision is really about the INF or another ploy by Trump to act “strong” against Russia to diffuse the truth of his collusion. Concerns like this prove Trump MUST BE REMOVED ASAP. — LindaMilazzo (@LindaMilazzo) February 1, 2019

So Putin pretty much dismantled the treaty by making the United States withdraw. Nice negotiations. I though you get along with Vlad. North Korea now Russia is manipulating our President and his decisions. Both are manufactured missiles under our noses. Hope this is thought out! — Mark Gonzalez (@MarkMark7gon) February 1, 2019

So now Russia can go on building up an arsenal without repercussion…. this is just another pro Russia move on Trump's part. What does he have to do, give Putin the keys to the White House before Congress does anything???? — FrozenSun (@frozensun11) February 1, 2019

I’m sure Putin secretly wanted this. Oh how @realDonaldTrump is doing his bidding! Disgusting!/ — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) February 1, 2019

So now Russia is free to do whatever. There will be no consequences that could really affect Russia, absolutely no punishment. trump love for Putin is unnatural. — ANGELplz (@NotoriusNormani) February 1, 2019

And these people’s hatred for Trump is unhinged.

Lord knows there are plenty of legitimate reasons to question Donald Trump and call him out. But attacking him for this only makes you look desperate and unserious.