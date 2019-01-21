In case you missed it, yesterday, Reason’s Robby Soave soundly shredded the prevailing mainstream media narrative surrounding the confrontation between Covington Catholic students and Native American man Nathan Phillips:
The major media got this one completely wrong. https://t.co/z8y4CGFal1
— reason (@reason) January 21, 2019
But alleged “reporter” (according to her Twitter bio) Melissa Gira Grant doesn’t want to hear about it:
I refuse to read it, but from what I have read, Reason has found in a MAGA teen video their own Zapruder film but for “disproving” white supremacy
— Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) January 21, 2019
“I refuse to read it.” Welp, there you have it, folks.
Hello new readers who have read my bio and no more and are incensed INCENSED I say that I don’t share their racism
— Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) January 21, 2019
Maybe they’re not so much “INCENSED” as they are impressed by her brazen admission that she, as a journalist, doesn’t actually care about the facts of the situation.
What an utterly bizarre thing for a journalist to write. https://t.co/EUxAhUnNmH
— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) January 21, 2019
"I refuse to read it…"
From a reporter, about new evidence. https://t.co/AK25DTJCaQ
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 21, 2019
Imagine! A journalist that's not interested in having all the facts before manufacturing a conclusion! Unheard of!
— ./AGStover.exe (@AGStover) January 21, 2019
pretty bad look to say you won't even read something that people across the spectrum are acknowledging as an important piece.
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 21, 2019
Refusing to face reality is never a good look for someone claiming the mantle of objectivity.
— Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) January 21, 2019
Kudos to her for telling the truth, at least: As a supposed journalist, she has no interest in practicing journalism.
"Reporter"
— Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) January 21, 2019
“Let me give you this opinion on something I didn’t read”
— Jeremy L (@linkthisletter) January 21, 2019
So you’re a journalist who doesn’t care about facts? Very 2019, Melissa
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 21, 2019
Just gathering facts for a story? pic.twitter.com/sPoonfVA6v
— Tom Hankxxx (@TomHankxxx) January 21, 2019
Melissa: pic.twitter.com/Sdgm3FxBbp
— Bee 🐝 (@infobee) January 21, 2019
— Leon Storie (@lstorie1971) January 21, 2019
All hail our Guardians of Truth!
With today's journalistic standards? Thought this was par for the course.
— Culture Bespoke (@CultureBespoke) January 21, 2019
You’re demonstrating why people are right to loathe the media. Thanks.
— MarkC, curer of bacon 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) January 21, 2019