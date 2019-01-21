In case you missed it, yesterday, Reason’s Robby Soave soundly shredded the prevailing mainstream media narrative surrounding the confrontation between Covington Catholic students and Native American man Nathan Phillips:

The major media got this one completely wrong. https://t.co/z8y4CGFal1 — reason (@reason) January 21, 2019

But alleged “reporter” (according to her Twitter bio) Melissa Gira Grant doesn’t want to hear about it:

I refuse to read it, but from what I have read, Reason has found in a MAGA teen video their own Zapruder film but for “disproving” white supremacy — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) January 21, 2019

“I refuse to read it.” Welp, there you have it, folks.

Hello new readers who have read my bio and no more and are incensed INCENSED I say that I don’t share their racism — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) January 21, 2019

Maybe they’re not so much “INCENSED” as they are impressed by her brazen admission that she, as a journalist, doesn’t actually care about the facts of the situation.

What an utterly bizarre thing for a journalist to write. https://t.co/EUxAhUnNmH — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) January 21, 2019

"I refuse to read it…" From a reporter, about new evidence. https://t.co/AK25DTJCaQ — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 21, 2019

Imagine! A journalist that's not interested in having all the facts before manufacturing a conclusion! Unheard of! — ./AGStover.exe (@AGStover) January 21, 2019

pretty bad look to say you won't even read something that people across the spectrum are acknowledging as an important piece. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 21, 2019

Refusing to face reality is never a good look for someone claiming the mantle of objectivity. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) January 21, 2019

Kudos to her for telling the truth, at least: As a supposed journalist, she has no interest in practicing journalism.

"Reporter" — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) January 21, 2019

“Let me give you this opinion on something I didn’t read” — Jeremy L (@linkthisletter) January 21, 2019

So you’re a journalist who doesn’t care about facts? Very 2019, Melissa — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 21, 2019

Just gathering facts for a story? pic.twitter.com/sPoonfVA6v — Tom Hankxxx (@TomHankxxx) January 21, 2019

All hail our Guardians of Truth!

With today's journalistic standards? Thought this was par for the course. — Culture Bespoke (@CultureBespoke) January 21, 2019