In case you missed it, yesterday, Reason’s Robby Soave soundly shredded the prevailing mainstream media narrative surrounding the confrontation between Covington Catholic students and Native American man Nathan Phillips:

But alleged “reporter” (according to her Twitter bio) Melissa Gira Grant doesn’t want to hear about it:

“I refuse to read it.” Welp, there you have it, folks.

Maybe they’re not so much “INCENSED” as they are impressed by her brazen admission that she, as a journalist, doesn’t actually care about the facts of the situation.

Trending

Kudos to her for telling the truth, at least: As a supposed journalist, she has no interest in practicing journalism.

All hail our Guardians of Truth!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Covington CatholicjournalismjournalistMelissa Gira Grantreporter