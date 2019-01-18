CNN’s John King is just asking questions, you guys:

Does it matter that “all taxpayers pay for her Secret Service protection?” What’s he getting at, exactly?

Is he suggesting that because not all taxpayers agree with Karen Pence’s faith, they shouldn’t pay for her Secret Service detail?

To some tweeters, King looks like an anti-Christian bigot.

It’s important to note that King didn’t explicitly propose that Karen Pence should be denied Secret Service protection because of her Christian faith, but his question is definitely a strange one.

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

True story.

