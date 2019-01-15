Reason number 37592749 why identity politics are a bad idea:
true gem from a colleague this morning 😁
CNN Analyst Calls Out Radio Host David Webb On Air For 'White Privilege'. Webb Informs Her He's Black. https://t.co/fqZg0EKeoe via @mediaite
— Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) January 15, 2019
CNN Analyst to Fox Contributor: "By virtue of being a white male you have white privilege."
Fox Contributor to CNN Analyst: "I'm black."https://t.co/eAYJem4HX7 pic.twitter.com/kQZilD54lQ
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 15, 2019
More from Mediaite:
CNN analyst Areva Martin mistakenly accused Sirius XM radio host and Fox News Contributor David Webb for his “white privilege” because of his views on race Tuesday morning, to which Webb responded… that he’s black.
In a debate on his show about what makes some people qualified for certain jobs over others, Webb said as a general rule when applying for jobs he cares more about his work-related expertise and experience, not skin color.
“That’s a whole ‘nother long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing, that people of color don’t have the privilege of,” said guest Martin.
She should’ve checked herself before she wrecked herself.
.@DavidWebbShow: “How do I have the privilege of white privilege?”
.@ArevaMartin: “David, by virtue of being a white male you have white privilege.”
.@DavidWebbShow: “Areva, I hate to break it to you but you should’ve been better prepped. I’m black.”
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 15, 2019
Listen for yourself (via the Washington Free Beacon):
When you make everything about race, stuff like this is bound to happen.
This just shows how utterly small @ArevaMartin argument is that it is an automatic go to of #whiteprivilege without even knowing what or who she is talking to. It’s terrible to think that this is a person leading a conversation
— JosephWilfing (@JosephWilfing) January 15, 2019
“My people gave me the wrong information…” hysterical. Doesn’t change the fact that her main argument in that exchange was that he was white and privileged.
— Craig & Manda (@AngelMel_80) January 15, 2019
At least this time, something as stupid as identity politics produced something hilarious.
