Earlier today, Donald Trump told the press that he’d be welcoming the Clemson football team to the White House with a dinner spread featuring “McDonalds, Wendy’s, and Burger King’s [sic] with some pizza”:

President Trump on visit later today from @ClemsonFB team: "I think we're going to serve @McDonalds, @Wendys, and @BurgerKing with some pizza…I would think that's their favorite food." pic.twitter.com/fU3grenPko — CSPAN (@cspan) January 14, 2019

"Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed – so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods," says @PressSec of @ClemsonFB team event. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 14, 2019

He wasn’t kidding:

Better pics of the feast 🕯🍔 🍟 pic.twitter.com/mKiFZ7xUjz — Taylor Mason (@taylomason) January 14, 2019

TRUMP: “We ordered American fast food, paid for by me. … We have some very large people that like eating, so I think we’re going to have a little fun." pic.twitter.com/5uY4JAzMUn — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 14, 2019

"You guys aren't into salads," said Pres Trump of one idea to have @FLOTUS & @SecondLady prepare salads for the Clemson Tigers. Instead the WH sent out for a thousand burgers from @McDonalds, @BurgerKing and @Wendys. "We have everything that I like and you like," said the pres. pic.twitter.com/uYL26Qvr2F — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2019

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

Is it weird? Yeah, maybe a little bit. But some people seem more upset than they should be:

Trump serving fast food at the White House feels like a metaphor for the health and current emotional state of the country. — Allana (@AllanaHarkin) January 14, 2019

800,000 government workers, including Secret Service, without a paycheck because of Trump and he is focused on overseeing the setting up of the fast food at the White House. https://t.co/J1TtYlWCJM — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 14, 2019

Wow, classy move by Trump. He’s paying for a meal for college athletes, and he chooses cheap, unhealthy fast food. Zoom in on the pic and you’ll see the great variety awaiting the players. https://t.co/YXJJ02fWLP — Chris Perri (@ChrisPerriTX) January 14, 2019

it’s clear they ordered fast food because no real restaurant would take Trump's order — No Big Whoop Giver Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) January 14, 2019

It's true what @TheRickWilson says, everything Trump touches dies. So much for the pageantry and noble halls of the White House, now full of the smells of fast food, Adderall, and treason. — Christopher Jasinski (@analyticswonk) January 14, 2019

I bet they feel special. They get lousy fast food, and all they have to do is give Mango Mussolini street cred in a lame photo op. — Kentucky Spirits (@KentuckySpirits) January 14, 2019

That is SO embarrassing. — Jennifer Beales (@Bealesey) January 14, 2019

This is just so sad…really…just sad — Karen S. Verghese (@KarenSVerghese) January 14, 2019

They came all the way to the White House to eat cold fast food out of cardboard containers. Awesome. I can’t wait to hear the comments of these young men later. What an embarrassment. — IMBIO510 (@imbio510) January 14, 2019

this is beyond an embarrassment… they deserved better. — deb mcleod (@debmcleod13) January 14, 2019

That is just insulting and gross to serve them fast food in the WH. They are obviously being used for a political stunt blaming Dems for shutdown and lack of decent food. — Beachinit (@cayman2016) January 14, 2019

I bet we end up learning that the Trump reelect paid for this, and maybe a pretend billionaire could spring for some decent food since he also owns a hotel with a restaurant in it? https://t.co/oJTLjLj4Jg — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 14, 2019

The kids win a national championship, don't earn a dime. They go to the White House, get Trump and Fast Food. Amateurism keeps getting worse by the minute. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) January 14, 2019

Utterly absurd. This is just plain embarrassing. These hard working successful athletics put on suits to end up eating Big Macs. Why didn’t someone tell Donald what a horrible idea this was?! — Patricia B.L. (@LymaByrnes) January 14, 2019

Ass fries? Now that would be worth getting upset about.

At least not everyone’s bent out of shape:

"We have pizza, 300 hamburgers, many many french fries." Regardless of whether or not you support President Trump, there is something quite hilarious about him feeding the National Champion Clemson Tigers a bunch of junk food…by candlelight. https://t.co/0TBLrxadJU — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) January 14, 2019

I've never been prouder of America. 😭😭😭😭 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 [God Bless America playing softly in the background…] pic.twitter.com/pEqZrSC4Wx — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 14, 2019

dude this rules https://t.co/ZfYW5Rx4Rn — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) January 14, 2019

America finally great again https://t.co/cxCNzxpiEq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2019

Even the dipping sauce presentation is top notch pic.twitter.com/S4Qaqmx3Zq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2019

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 15, 2019

This is awesome! Whoever hates on this needs to chill. Don't act like you don't like McDonald's!! — Joewi Tormos (@joewi_tormos) January 14, 2019

I hate Trump but I actually like this move! I prefer McDonald's over "fancy" any day of the week! — Ethan (@EthanSVG) January 14, 2019

Donald Trump has done plenty of legitimately outrageous things worth complaining about. But this? This ain’t it.

Trump’s going to enjoy this even more if liberals keep letting themselves get pissed about it.

Libs when they find out Trump served the players pizza, burgers, and fries, instead of fair trade ethically made veggie burgers and kombucha pic.twitter.com/inXgKnXfyD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2019

Dems are insanely angry Trump served fast food. It's amazing. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2019

As usual, Comfortably Smug nails it:

Libs: It's an absolute disgrace Drumpf served fast food instead of foie gras Also Libs: How did we lose working class voters? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2019

They never learn.

Parting — ahem — food for thought:

If Obama had done this reporters would be tweeting how it was an ingenious maneuver to deal with the shutdown and sharing their favorite fast food orders. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2019

We have no doubt.