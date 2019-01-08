Wow. We missed this late last month, but it’s definitely still worth highlighting.
Manny Yekutiel is the son of an Afghan refugee, an Obama and Hillary campaign alum, and a member of the LGBT community. He is also a self-described “liberal American Jew” who supports Israel’s right to exist. But a group of “anti-Zionists” in San Francisco don’t seem to believe that his space deserves to exist:
Last night, Black and Brown Social Club, the Lucy Parsons Project, QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism) and allied groups showed up to fight the Zionist-Gentrification cafe Manny's while white supremacist Zionists ate a meal in support of Manny's: pic.twitter.com/Ff7g8VhZcx
— LucyParsonsProject (@LucyParsonsProj) December 27, 2018
These thugs apparently descend upon his restaurant on a weekly basis to protest his role in the “Zionist-Gentrification” of the Mission District. More from Mission Local:
Boycott Manny’s and its ‘woke-washing’ of the Mission,” blared an email sent Dec. 5 to media outlets by “The Lucy Parsons Project,” a self-described “radical black queer direct action group fighting anti-blackness in the Bay Area.”
“Manny’s as a gentrifying wine-bar, cafe and fake ‘social justice’ space in the Mission District, will only accelerate the raising of rents and the displacement of Black, Latinx, disabled and trans/queer people in the Mission,” the letter continued. “Additionally, the proprietor of Manny’s, Emmanuel Yekutiel, has unequivocally espoused racist, Zionist, pro-Israel ideals that we will not tolerate or accept in our community. … We will not tolerate gentrifiers and Zionists attempts at invading and destroying our community through ‘woke-washing’!!”
And, surely enough, a handful of protesters began showing up, weekly, shouting through bullhorns and waving placards. Someone painted a Star of David on Manny’s exterior along with the words “F*ck Zionism.” A window was broken.
As Mission Local notes, other non-Jewish business owners aren’t facing the same harassment and vandalism. Almost as if “anti-Zionism” is just a front for anti-Semitism.
WTF is “Zionist Gentrification”?!
— Tyler Grasee (@graseetyler) December 29, 2018
Just some "anti-Zionists" targeting a Jewish owned business in San Francisco. https://t.co/zhepIsC1Y3
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 8, 2019
If you're targeting a Jewish-owned business in the U.S. with routine protests and vandalism—including spray-painting a Star of David on its walls—you're not anti-Zionist, you're anti-Jew https://t.co/NGP8GaZZGO
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 8, 2019
Wow. Anti-Semitic, much?
— StellaMacfarlane (@StellaMacfarla1) December 28, 2018
Lol just say "Jew" already, we know very well what you mean.
— חנה שושנה🥯 (@hannashoshana) December 28, 2018
They’re not subtle at all.
Disgusting beyond words.
— Lancea Berlin (@Lancea_Berlin) January 8, 2019
Some parting food for thought:
Not to be That Guy, but if the people picketing Manny's were wearing MAGA hats it would be a giant national story and Sarah Huckabee-Sanders would have been asked about it etc
— Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) January 8, 2019
Of course, but they're leftists picketing a Jewish-owned business so nothing to see here.
Remember that Al Sharpton is still paid to be on TV by the MSM.https://t.co/ZWtd1W1Ft0 https://t.co/lLp4FzKW9p
— Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 8, 2019