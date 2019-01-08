Wow. We missed this late last month, but it’s definitely still worth highlighting.

Manny Yekutiel is the son of an Afghan refugee, an Obama and Hillary campaign alum, and a member of the LGBT community. He is also a self-described “liberal American Jew” who supports Israel’s right to exist. But a group of “anti-Zionists” in San Francisco don’t seem to believe that his space deserves to exist:

These thugs apparently descend upon his restaurant on a weekly basis to protest his role in the “Zionist-Gentrification” of the Mission District. More from Mission Local:

Boycott Manny’s and its ‘woke-washing’ of the Mission,” blared an email sent Dec. 5 to media outlets by “The Lucy Parsons Project,” a self-described “radical black queer direct action group fighting anti-blackness in the Bay Area.”

“Manny’s as a gentrifying wine-bar, cafe and fake ‘social justice’ space in the Mission District, will only accelerate the raising of rents and the displacement of Black, Latinx, disabled and trans/queer people in the Mission,” the letter continued. “Additionally, the proprietor of Manny’s, Emmanuel Yekutiel, has unequivocally espoused racist, Zionist, pro-Israel ideals that we will not tolerate or accept in our community. … We will not tolerate gentrifiers and Zionists attempts at invading and destroying our community through ‘woke-washing’!!”

And, surely enough, a handful of protesters began showing up, weekly, shouting through bullhorns and waving placards. Someone painted a Star of David on Manny’s exterior along with the words “F*ck Zionism.” A window was broken.

As Mission Local notes, other non-Jewish business owners aren’t facing the same harassment and vandalism. Almost as if “anti-Zionism” is just a front for anti-Semitism.

They’re not subtle at all.

Some parting food for thought:

