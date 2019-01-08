Wow. We missed this late last month, but it’s definitely still worth highlighting.

Manny Yekutiel is the son of an Afghan refugee, an Obama and Hillary campaign alum, and a member of the LGBT community. He is also a self-described “liberal American Jew” who supports Israel’s right to exist. But a group of “anti-Zionists” in San Francisco don’t seem to believe that his space deserves to exist:

Last night, Black and Brown Social Club, the Lucy Parsons Project, QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism) and allied groups showed up to fight the Zionist-Gentrification cafe Manny's while white supremacist Zionists ate a meal in support of Manny's: pic.twitter.com/Ff7g8VhZcx — LucyParsonsProject (@LucyParsonsProj) December 27, 2018

These thugs apparently descend upon his restaurant on a weekly basis to protest his role in the “Zionist-Gentrification” of the Mission District. More from Mission Local:

Boycott Manny’s and its ‘woke-washing’ of the Mission,” blared an email sent Dec. 5 to media outlets by “The Lucy Parsons Project,” a self-described “radical black queer direct action group fighting anti-blackness in the Bay Area.” “Manny’s as a gentrifying wine-bar, cafe and fake ‘social justice’ space in the Mission District, will only accelerate the raising of rents and the displacement of Black, Latinx, disabled and trans/queer people in the Mission,” the letter continued. “Additionally, the proprietor of Manny’s, Emmanuel Yekutiel, has unequivocally espoused racist, Zionist, pro-Israel ideals that we will not tolerate or accept in our community. … We will not tolerate gentrifiers and Zionists attempts at invading and destroying our community through ‘woke-washing’!!” And, surely enough, a handful of protesters began showing up, weekly, shouting through bullhorns and waving placards. Someone painted a Star of David on Manny’s exterior along with the words “F*ck Zionism.” A window was broken.

As Mission Local notes, other non-Jewish business owners aren’t facing the same harassment and vandalism. Almost as if “anti-Zionism” is just a front for anti-Semitism.

WTF is “Zionist Gentrification”?! — Tyler Grasee (@graseetyler) December 29, 2018

Just some "anti-Zionists" targeting a Jewish owned business in San Francisco. https://t.co/zhepIsC1Y3 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 8, 2019

If you're targeting a Jewish-owned business in the U.S. with routine protests and vandalism—including spray-painting a Star of David on its walls—you're not anti-Zionist, you're anti-Jew https://t.co/NGP8GaZZGO — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 8, 2019

Lol just say "Jew" already, we know very well what you mean. — חנה שושנה🥯 (@hannashoshana) December 28, 2018

They’re not subtle at all.

Disgusting beyond words. — Lancea Berlin (@Lancea_Berlin) January 8, 2019

Some parting food for thought:

Not to be That Guy, but if the people picketing Manny's were wearing MAGA hats it would be a giant national story and Sarah Huckabee-Sanders would have been asked about it etc — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) January 8, 2019