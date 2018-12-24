As Twitchy told you earlier, Lebron James recently came under fire for an Instagram post featuring anti-Semitic lyrics by hip-hop artist 21 Savage. Well, he didn’t come under fire from everyone … if you took Newsweek’s word for it, only “conservative critics” really have a problem with what James did:

Lebron James captioned a selfie with 21 Savage lyrics about "Jewish money," angering conservative critics https://t.co/kpRBxIrK4g pic.twitter.com/Zj2REqp9Os — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 23, 2018

More from Newsweek:

James posted a selfie on what appears to be either Snapchat or Instagram on Saturday featuring lyrics from rapper 21 Savage’s “asmr” which references keeping “kosher” and “getting that Jewish money.” Sports reporters and conservative critics pounced on the social media post just days after the NBA superstar stirred controversy by saying the “old white men” NFL team owners embrace a “slave mentality” to keep control of their players.

Damn those conservative critics and all their pouncing!

Conservative critics? — Rafi Letzter (@RafiLetzter) December 24, 2018

can’t believe they pounced and seized on this https://t.co/s7O2X0lOg0 — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 24, 2018

Conservatives pounce!

LOL

Newsweek is a joke. — Smokey12047 (@Smokey12047) December 24, 2018

Conservatives pounce… on antisemitism. — 𝓟𝓮𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓞𝓻𝓭𝓮𝓻 🇨🇦 👌 (@Tyrant_Liz) December 24, 2018

Yes, only 'conservative critics' get upset at anti-Semitism. https://t.co/6UY6zlpyqg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 24, 2018

Damn pesky conservatives, always getting angry over anti semitism. — Scout (@Scoutdomain) December 24, 2018

Those crazy conservatives and their… Objecting to anti semetic stereotypes — Yeshaya (@Yeshaya86) December 24, 2018

Damn conservatives. I can’t believe they made him do that — Darth Blovious (@nicktastic77) December 24, 2018

And we can’t believe Newsweek thought that was a good take.

I’m just here to add to the “what were you thinking with that headline” ratio. — Rebecca (is trying to breathe) 🍀 🏀 (@dorothyofisrael) December 24, 2018

The thing is, in their attempt to make conservatives look bad, Newsweek is actually shining a glaring spotlight on the Left’s general acceptance of anti-Semitism in their ranks.

Only conservative take offence at antisemitism ? Ok then. — FA in HFX (@AkulFred) December 24, 2018

Whoa. Conservatives shouldn't be the only ones who are disturbed about this. — 🇨🇦 GeorganneB 🇺🇸 (@georganneb) December 24, 2018

Maybe not just something conservatives should dislike? (Or conservative critics – I generally like LeBron, but this is not a great look.) https://t.co/AohIKWkOdJ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 24, 2018

So it didn't bother liberals? https://t.co/QSuGw1mEQx — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 24, 2018

So you're saying liberals are okay with anti-Semitism? — Ken Rusnak (@KenRusnak) December 24, 2018

Ohh so I guess anti-semitism is alright when the far left does it :p — ChristmasHelghan (@FHorrigan94) December 24, 2018

So it just angered conservative critics? Are you saying liberals are cool with anti Semitic stereotypes? Interesting headline. — jenwyman (@jenwyman) December 23, 2018

Worst headline ever.

You've unironically parodied yourselves with the "conservatives pounce!" formulation, while at the same time suggesting (erroneously) that outrage at the irresponsible perpetuation of a dangerous stereotype is restricted to one side of the political spectrum. — Benjamin Klafter (@BizDevBen) December 24, 2018

Excellent self-own here, showing the media and Left either agree with the lyrics or are too cowardly to call them out. https://t.co/wHTM0hj3ax — Nathan Wurtzel (slight return) (@NathanWurtzel) December 24, 2018

Whoops.