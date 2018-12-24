What in God’s name made Kevin Spacey think that this was a good idea?

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

If anyone needs our jaws, they’ll be on the floor. Does he not read the news?

Kevin Spacey charged with felony sexual assault https://t.co/T5YI37WvZT pic.twitter.com/uXJ92ZNSIC — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 24, 2018

We’re not entirely sure what just happened, but we’re positive it was terrible.

Yes I too would like some cocaine. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2018

Kevin Spacey trying to stage a comeback by denying sexual assault allegations in a Christmas themed House of Cards fan fiction video is certainly a late 2018 plot twist I didn't see coming https://t.co/N7YxWyoOYQ — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 24, 2018

Creepy sex pest breaks fourth wall just as sexual assault charge breaks against him. Celebrities really are just like us! https://t.co/WP4JTnPd3X — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) December 24, 2018

cringe hail mary — también (@tambien_tambien) December 24, 2018

How about…NO — Jacy Sonne (@MommaJacy) December 24, 2018

What the actual hell — Christine Thomas (@Mezzoid) December 24, 2018

So yeah, um, WTF. — We Cry Us Wanderers (@cyrus_ewers) December 24, 2018

Is he preparing for his insanity defense? — G.R. Hall (@Garrett_R_Hall) December 24, 2018

Ok you’re definitely not going to make a comeback. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) December 24, 2018

You are a psychopath. https://t.co/fGzuQ5ofdM — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 24, 2018

He certainly checks a lot of the boxes.