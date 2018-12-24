What in God’s name made Kevin Spacey think that this was a good idea?
Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz
— Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018
If anyone needs our jaws, they’ll be on the floor. Does he not read the news?
Kevin Spacey charged with felony sexual assault https://t.co/T5YI37WvZT pic.twitter.com/uXJ92ZNSIC
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 24, 2018
We’re not entirely sure what just happened, but we’re positive it was terrible.
I’m speechless https://t.co/GrpHqmvH0z
— Homo Alone (@GayPatriot) December 24, 2018
Yes I too would like some cocaine.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2018
Kevin Spacey trying to stage a comeback by denying sexual assault allegations in a Christmas themed House of Cards fan fiction video is certainly a late 2018 plot twist I didn't see coming https://t.co/N7YxWyoOYQ
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 24, 2018
Creepy sex pest breaks fourth wall just as sexual assault charge breaks against him. Celebrities really are just like us! https://t.co/WP4JTnPd3X
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) December 24, 2018
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 24, 2018
cringe hail mary
— también (@tambien_tambien) December 24, 2018
How about…NO
— Jacy Sonne (@MommaJacy) December 24, 2018
Yikes! pic.twitter.com/v1UFq0KlT4
— Marie Campbell (@Triplerob3) December 24, 2018
What the actual hell
— Christine Thomas (@Mezzoid) December 24, 2018
So yeah, um, WTF.
— We Cry Us Wanderers (@cyrus_ewers) December 24, 2018
Is he preparing for his insanity defense?
— G.R. Hall (@Garrett_R_Hall) December 24, 2018
Ok you’re definitely not going to make a comeback.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) December 24, 2018
You are a psychopath. https://t.co/fGzuQ5ofdM
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 24, 2018
He certainly checks a lot of the boxes.
— shermione (@sherml) December 24, 2018
— Elaine Róisín (@elaineroisin) December 24, 2018