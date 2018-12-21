Donald Trump does seem to take a lot of cues from certain right-wing talk radio hosts — and vice-versa — but outgoing GOP Sen. Bob Corker’s characterization of the relationship seems just a tad … melodramatic.

!! Corker: “We have two talk-radio show hosts who basically influenced the president, and we’re in a shutdown mode. It’s just—that’s tyranny, isn’t it?” — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) December 21, 2018

Corker’s going off: “Do we succumb to tyranny of talk-radio show hosts? … I mean, this is a juvenile place we find ourselves. The reason we’re here is that we have a couple talk-radio hosts that get the president spun up.” — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) December 21, 2018

With all due respect, Senator, maybe dial it down a little.

