In case there was any remaining doubt that the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow had it in for Brett Kavanaugh, Byron York will put that doubt to rest:

So pushing the sketchy-as-all-hell Deborah Ramirez accusation was worth it because they needed it to establish a pattern that wasn’t there. Got it.

All of Ronan Farrow’s important work with #MeToo … down the toilet. And for what? For nothing at all.

Tags: Brett Kavanaughbyron yorkJane MayerjournalismRonan FarrowThe New Yorker