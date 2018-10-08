Well, this should do wonders for Portland’s tourism industry:

This is the type of street anarchy that routinely happens where I live. Here is video from 6 Oct showing Antifa directing traffic in downtown & threatening people who don’t obey with violence. Mayor @tedwheeler, who really runs this town? pic.twitter.com/OgjZNByxat — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

Great question, Andy Ngo.

And here is video of an elderly man who didn’t heed their street orders — so they chased him down. #Portland pic.twitter.com/AeXvhUKijO — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

This is just par for the course in Portland, it seems.

Saturday’s street take over was just one in a string of events where the city’s leaders abdicated responsibility to uphold the rule of law. Here’s an example I investigated from the summer that lasted for weeks: https://t.co/0tukZ1cMih — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

Is it just us, or does leftist tolerance looks a lot more like leftist intolerance?

Rule of Law vs. Rule of Mob, Portland edition

h/t @MrAndyNgo pic.twitter.com/JdjPfIFVik — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 8, 2018

This insane. Best part — the pasty white Antifa guy calling a white motorist "whitey." Nobody hates white people more than radical leftist white people. https://t.co/eHRuhCP7Sz — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 8, 2018

This should be the most watched/shared video of the day: Portland Antifa thugs directing traffic, yelling at people, and threatening violence. Also, saying a “little whitey” is in the KKK because he won’t listen to their illegal commands. Expose them. pic.twitter.com/XttDQsn5ws — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 8, 2018

The leftist sees the guy’s license plate is from North Carolina and calls him KKK….for just being from there. Out of control crazy people. https://t.co/fx2cGEa9zt — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 8, 2018

“My sense is that if Trump wins, Hillary supporters will be sad.

If Hillary wins, Trump supporters will be angry.

Important difference.” – @sallykohn https://t.co/0FTGFkjcNQ https://t.co/Bynahe6deF — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) October 8, 2018

Yo Im liberal AF but this is some straight up BS! Theyre lucky this didnt escalate. Someone just trying to get from A to B and getting harassed, called names, car hit. Catch the wrong 1 on the wrong day & "innocent" lives could be tested. Cause & Effect. THINK people. WTF? — PJ Wilson (@pjsreal) October 8, 2018

I’ll make sure I never visit Portland. — Paul Bonerko (@KonerkosBonerko) October 8, 2018

Seems like a good call.

Where are the police? Jesus. — Max Laing (@max_laing) October 8, 2018

Unreal — Michael Eiban (@mkeiban) October 8, 2018

This is sickening to see. — Mark McPherson (@Mark91345) October 8, 2018

You can almost hear the blue wave dying. https://t.co/HnpjQRULrC — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 8, 2018

That’s what should happen.

This is a legitimate #hatecrime — Peter Pike (@AuthorPeterPike) October 8, 2018

Antifa is trash. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 8, 2018

Brought to you by the Intersectional Society for Inclusive Streets (ISIS) https://t.co/Hu2VtpDezR — Boofieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 8, 2018

Update:

What the hell?