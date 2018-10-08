Well, this should do wonders for Portland’s tourism industry:

Great question, Andy Ngo.

This is just par for the course in Portland, it seems.

Is it just us, or does leftist tolerance looks a lot more like leftist intolerance?

Trending

Seems like a good call.

That’s what should happen.

***

Update:

What the hell?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaharassmentportlandprotestersviolencewhite peoplewhite supremacy