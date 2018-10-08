It didn’t begin with Brett Kavanaugh … and it won’t end with him, either:

This is disgusting. Students created a website to accuse men of sexual assault – whether they’re guilty or not: https://t.co/s6M94HFjk7 — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 8, 2018

The website, titled “Make them scared UW,” was first registered in November of last year but reportedly launched in late September of this year by University of Washington students, the Daily UW campus newspaper reports. It appears that the list of accused rapists and sexual assault perpetrators has grown substantially on the site in recent weeks in the wake of the rape claims made against U.S. Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. … The site does not employ any mechanisms to verify the truth of any accusations it publishes, and the website’s moderators attempt to protect themselves from liability or criticism by stating atop the list of the accused: “Please remember, just because a name is on this list does not mean the individual is guilty. All it means is that we have received an accusation against them.”

The only silver lining in all this is that Make Them Scared UW could be in for a world of hurt if they keep this up:

In an interview with the student newspaper The Daily UW, University of Washington School of Law associate professor Zahr Said said that the website moderators could face “considerable risks of a defamation lawsuit by anyone whose name they mention in connection with a criminal behavior or sexual assault that gives rise to civil liability.”

Today, the College Fix reports that “UW” has been dropped from the name of the site but that the site still states that it’s “based out of the University of Washington.” Let’s hope these thugs face some justice of their own and get shut down.