This morning, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted his intent to vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, barring some damning bombshell in the FBI’s report:

To date,the named witnesses deny knowledge of Dr. Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh & no independent corroboration of allegations has emerged. This morning I will review new FBI report. If it provides no corroborating evidence I will vote to confirm #Kavanaugh tomorrow. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 4, 2018

And CNN’s Chris Cuomo is pitching a fit:

Since you won’t come on and make the case to the audience, please explain your judgment on how K handled the accusations with senators and his truth-telling? https://t.co/1QsUUakgUT — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 4, 2018

Especially when the FBI did not interview many potential witnesses! GOP BS! Very difficult to believe anything the Republicans spin. As an Independent voter, it is enlightening to listen to GOP lies. @CNNPolitics — Chuck C Campbell (@chuckccampbell) October 4, 2018

The process is flawed. Period. Not the fbi fault. Impossible position. This is not about the truth – it is about cover https://t.co/9HBWRWqNNe — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 4, 2018

Looks like you dropped something, Chris. Oh, wait. It’s just your mask.

We know, we know. Reporters don’t root for a side, period. For the billionth time.

And yet, here we are.

No, the process is not flawed. Dianne Feinstein DERAILED the process. She should have taken the letter to the committee in July and had the FBI investigate CONFIDENTIALLY. Dianne Feinstein did this. Put the blame where it belongs, you partisan hack. https://t.co/ZMY2XHp59Y — RBe (@RBPundit) October 4, 2018

WRONG. 1- Feinstein screwed the process, so you can take it up with her. 2- Nothing will every be good enough for any Democrat who already was a No to ever be satisfied. 3- Stop doing the DNC's dirty work and pretending your a journalist, you're not. https://t.co/8tAfVzM3j4 — Meech (@michi83) October 4, 2018

Any media clown saying "the process is flawed" is a hack. The process works. Dianne Feinstein chose NOT TO USE THE PROCESS. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 4, 2018

Chris Cuomo has made a choice, too: The choice to throw whatever was left of his journalistic credibility out the window.

Are you a journalist or an activist? https://t.co/f7XqXQd33J — John The Maintenance Guy (@JohnMaintenanc1) October 4, 2018

