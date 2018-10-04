This morning, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted his intent to vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, barring some damning bombshell in the FBI’s report:

And CNN’s Chris Cuomo is pitching a fit:

Looks like you dropped something, Chris. Oh, wait. It’s just your mask.

We know, we know. Reporters don’t root for a side, period. For the billionth time.

And yet, here we are.

Chris Cuomo has made a choice, too: The choice to throw whatever was left of his journalistic credibility out the window.

