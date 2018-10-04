Even Stevie Wonder saw this coming. But it still manages to be jaw-dropping in its brazen disregard for justice:

If it wasn’t already crystal-clear before, Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers have laid all their cards out on the table: Sinking Brett Kavanaugh is their only goal.

Because of course they are.

It never was.

