Even Stevie Wonder saw this coming. But it still manages to be jaw-dropping in its brazen disregard for justice:

BREAKING – Ford legal team’s new letter to FBI Dir Wray – calls newest investigation a “stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of Justice.” pic.twitter.com/K3csaJV7xW — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2018

New: Dr. Ford’s lawyers send a letter to the FBI naming eight witnesses they requested be interviewed but were not contacted. “The ‘investigation’ conducted over the past five days is a stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice,” they write. pic.twitter.com/WgHupdj318 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2018

If it wasn’t already crystal-clear before, Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers have laid all their cards out on the table: Sinking Brett Kavanaugh is their only goal.

They are using the ridiculous article from New Yorker as credible evidence. https://t.co/JLXkgPY5md — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) October 4, 2018

Because of course they are.

LOL They want the FBI to investigate people who can't corroborate any details of the party where the attack allegedly happened. Another delay tactic. https://t.co/skKSKI9Cux — RBe (@RBPundit) October 4, 2018

Not a single one of these people are relevant, UNLESS….you have the therapist notes. Then, they COULD be relevant. But since Ford's team has refused to release that, they remain irrelevant. So if anyone is to blame for not having these people looked at…it is Ford's lawyers. https://t.co/ho2V86PER0 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 4, 2018

Aw, it’s a damn shame she wouldn’t turn over evidence. — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 4, 2018

Remember: they have still not released their therapist notes, the only significant corroborating evidence they have. Justice is not their goal. https://t.co/rUK0McEaDO — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 4, 2018

It never was.

I’m shocked that they want yet more delay. Shocked. Someone help me recover from this state of shock https://t.co/O3rrXH6Syr — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) October 4, 2018