Nobody lobs a grenade quite like John Bolton:
At WH Briefing, @AmbJohnBolton says it's justified to refer to Palestine as "a so-called state." He says it's not a state now, but could become a state by way of negotiations with Israel and others. Says US still working on its Israeli-Palestianian peace plan. pic.twitter.com/e8hElaszju
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 3, 2018
Needless to say, Bolton’s bluntness didn’t sit well with everyone:
John Bolton upset a reporter by noting that "Palestine" is not an official state, which is *squints at notes* correct. pic.twitter.com/AJ9Y8Azgfk
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 3, 2018
That poor journalist. Sucks to be her.
But it’s pretty damn great to be the rest of us.
So much awesomeness!
— Steve Christle (@schristle2) October 3, 2018
— Mike McD (@MickGMick) October 3, 2018
— Jonathan Howell (@DabosDab) October 3, 2018
Savage
— Reagan's Brain 🇺🇸 (@reagansbrain) October 3, 2018
Well, wow. That was damned good.
— J Hendricks (@jhendricks1960) October 3, 2018
John Bolton correcting an activist reporter and explaining that "Palestine" (actually used air-quotes) is not a country, is my spirit animal pic.twitter.com/SvKonVx6GX
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 3, 2018
Best part? Now, we’ll always have this:
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 3, 2018
The gif(t) that keeps on giving.
Bolton from the top rope!!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 3, 2018
Amazing
— Aron🇺🇸🧀 (@frum_federalist) October 3, 2018
Legend
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 3, 2018
— SierraSpartan (@SierraSpartan) October 3, 2018
— Mike McD (@MickGMick) October 3, 2018
I think I'm in love
— Vegan Conservative (@VegConservative) October 3, 2018
I fell in love with him all over again.
— KK_Runs (@KK_Runs) October 3, 2018
Let the John Bolton Era go on for a thousand years https://t.co/2kDiYXlJSw
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 3, 2018