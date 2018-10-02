We suppose this was inevitable, but still. It seems that two men who vouched for Brett Kavanaugh’s character have had a change of heart:

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, Michael J. Proctor and Mark Osler aren’t withdrawing their support for Kavanaugh because they believe he’s guilty of any wrongdoing, but rather because Kavanaugh refused to be cowed by the Democrats and called them on their B.S.? Because Kavanaugh became visibly upset by a partisan smear campaign, he no longer possesses “what is institutionally required from a Supreme Court justice”?

Trending

What principles? They’re more offended by Kavanaugh’s impassioned defense of his character than they are by the Democrats’ appalling conduct throughout this entire confirmation process.

What a dumb time to be alive.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett Kavanaughjudicial temperamentletterMark OslerMichael J. ProctorYale