We suppose this was inevitable, but still. It seems that two men who vouched for Brett Kavanaugh’s character have had a change of heart:

Two former Yale classmates of Kavanaugh's who previously vouched for him just wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee to note they are withdrawing their support because of "the nature of Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony." pic.twitter.com/b0DEQIbYQF — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018

"Under the current circumstances, we fear that partisanship has injected itself into Judge Kavanaugh’s candidacy. That, and the lack of judicial temperament displayed on September 27 hearing, cause us to withdraw our support." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, Michael J. Proctor and Mark Osler aren’t withdrawing their support for Kavanaugh because they believe he’s guilty of any wrongdoing, but rather because Kavanaugh refused to be cowed by the Democrats and called them on their B.S.? Because Kavanaugh became visibly upset by a partisan smear campaign, he no longer possesses “what is institutionally required from a Supreme Court justice”?

Kudos to them for sticking to their principles — Kathy Muscato (@kathymuscato) October 2, 2018

What principles? They’re more offended by Kavanaugh’s impassioned defense of his character than they are by the Democrats’ appalling conduct throughout this entire confirmation process.

Is that how this works? You can change your testimony about the past if someone does something you don't like today? https://t.co/VRV6YhMxsy — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 2, 2018

I see they got the liberal memo. What an f’ing joke. — NHiriteInSouth (@NHiriteInSouth) October 2, 2018

What a dumb time to be alive.

Osler & Proctor evidently do NOT care about due process, nor about defending oneself against baseless uncorroborated accusations. They are so lucky to not have to be in his shoes. I guess if they are ever falsely accused they'll just lie down and take it. Right? — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) October 2, 2018

This is a cruel thing to want, but I want people who say these kinds of things to be accused of gang rape, their family sent death threats, and and to be interrogated about it on national television and let's see how calm and put together they are. https://t.co/yjL0Yg7Xli — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 2, 2018

(assuming Kavanaugh is innocent)

I cannot think of a single similar event in modern politics that we can compare in order to establish a baseline of what is "expected" temperament when being falsely accused of gang rape and having your high school years litigated on national TV — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 2, 2018