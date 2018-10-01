Of all the people Democrats should be turning to for advice on getting people to vote for them, Hillary Clinton should be at the bottom of their list. She shouldn’t even be on their list.

And yet, here we are:

Studies show the single most effective way to encourage people to vote is to talk to them in person or on the phone in the days just before the election. This year, don't just vote. Volunteer. Find your closest swing district with @SwingLeft: https://t.co/QSdE8ZbYzl pic.twitter.com/VY4SHnaasD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2018

We’re pretty sure we’re supposed to take her seriously … but it’s hard to do when we’re laughing this hard.

Expert on winning elections https://t.co/Bgu8fHqrkE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2018

Loser of 2 presidential elections says wut https://t.co/YYOMCGY4kP — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 1, 2018

The current state of the Democratic Party: Their two biggest spokesmen are Democrat-killer Obama and the least likeable presidential candidate in modern history. https://t.co/silmAx7z76 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 1, 2018

Combine that with their appalling and embarrassing behavior with regard to Brett Kavanaugh, they’re in great shape.

Every time Hillary Clinton tells people to vote I just think about Pokémon go-to-the polls. That was a real thing she said. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2018

And look how well it turned out for her!

Hillary Clinton's favorability with U.S. adults is unchanged from last November — remaining at a record low (36%). https://t.co/2BDBCml487 pic.twitter.com/rgwJayGxQl — GallupNews (@GallupNews) October 1, 2018

That is astounding for someone who doesn't hold office anymore https://t.co/IPnpFNI4z6 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 1, 2018

Not quite so astounding when you remember that she’s Hillary Clinton, though.

Maybe if she'd gone more than a week without whining about it since. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) October 1, 2018

Or if she’d followed her own advice.

Would this work in states like Wisconsin?!?!? https://t.co/0q6CgkWYCY — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) October 1, 2018

Kind of like you did in Wisconsin and Michigan back in 2016 ? — ProgressiveYank (@progressyank) October 1, 2018

They also tell you to campaign in midwestern swing states. https://t.co/exedfEX0Rj — My Friends Call Me Boof (@JammieWF) October 1, 2018

It’s OK. She’ll get it next time.