Of all the people Democrats should be turning to for advice on getting people to vote for them, Hillary Clinton should be at the bottom of their list. She shouldn’t even be on their list.

And yet, here we are:

We’re pretty sure we’re supposed to take her seriously … but it’s hard to do when we’re laughing this hard.

Combine that with their appalling and embarrassing behavior with regard to Brett Kavanaugh, they’re in great shape.

And look how well it turned out for her!

Not quite so astounding when you remember that she’s Hillary Clinton, though.

Or if she’d followed her own advice.

It’s OK. She’ll get it next time.

