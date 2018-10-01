If progressives want to make Alyssa Milano their celebrity spokesmodel, they’d better be prepared to justify crap like this:

Shaming minorities who fail to march in lockstep with your worldview. Such progressive. Much tolerant.

Dissent will not be tolerated.

Does it offend you, Alyssa, when a black man doesn’t agree with you? Because, you know, there’s a word for that:

It’s pretty flagrant.

This may be one of the few exceptions to that rule:

Sadly, for much of the Left, racism is acceptable — even encouraged — as long as it’s directed at the right people.

