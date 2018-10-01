If progressives want to make Alyssa Milano their celebrity spokesmodel, they’d better be prepared to justify crap like this:
Make Kanye Kanye Again. #MKKA pic.twitter.com/KSo99b7xrO
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 1, 2018
Shaming minorities who fail to march in lockstep with your worldview. Such progressive. Much tolerant.
As always, "make". https://t.co/uqPu6vIIvE
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) October 1, 2018
Dissent will not be tolerated.
How is this appropriate?
— Krystle (@livesxc) October 1, 2018
So he can’t be his own person? Have his own opinion?
— Stanley Stone (@StanleyStone05) October 1, 2018
Let Kanye be whatever Kanye wants to be. Mind your own business.
— Deb E (@debspov) October 1, 2018
Heaven forbid @kanyewest think for himself. He's got his thoughts, you've got yours. Respect it and move on.
— Jay Riddell (@JDell1981) October 1, 2018
So an African American can’t make his own decisions.
Is that what you’re saying?
— Eric Menefee (@telepastor) October 1, 2018
Does it offend you, Alyssa, when a black man doesn’t agree with you? Because, you know, there’s a word for that:
Racist.
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) October 1, 2018
This is racist AF Alyssa.
— Ryan Clark (@2727Ryan) October 1, 2018
— Dean Schwartz (@MayDaSchwartz) October 1, 2018
It’s pretty flagrant.
This is so sad to see, sadly I was a fan until I saw this unfortunate act, I didn't even car that you were a liberal lady
— Jr Hunt (@jrhunt1964) October 1, 2018
Oh dear, has a member of a demographic begin thinking independently of the accepted narrative again?!?!#Racism https://t.co/xEFxuxeDMw
— Brad Slager – The Handmaid's Male🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) October 1, 2018
Privileged white woman tells black man what he should think. https://t.co/RkZEwSsaVv 🙄🙄
— Marie Arf (@schwingcat) October 1, 2018
Another white liberal going after a black Trump supporter.
Such overt racism never gets called out on the Left. Sad. https://t.co/5TAv6c5Hk0
— Meech (@michi83) October 1, 2018
This may be one of the few exceptions to that rule:
I’m quite progressive, liberal, and anti-Trump, but this seems to be going a bit far. Be a bigger person. You can get your point across without being racist or assuming everyone even wants to believe the same thing as you.
— 🌊TheRealOJen 💙 (@TheRealOJen) October 1, 2018
Sadly, for much of the Left, racism is acceptable — even encouraged — as long as it’s directed at the right people.