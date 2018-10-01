If progressives want to make Alyssa Milano their celebrity spokesmodel, they’d better be prepared to justify crap like this:

Shaming minorities who fail to march in lockstep with your worldview. Such progressive. Much tolerant.

Dissent will not be tolerated.

How is this appropriate? — Krystle (@livesxc) October 1, 2018

So he can’t be his own person? Have his own opinion? — Stanley Stone (@StanleyStone05) October 1, 2018

Let Kanye be whatever Kanye wants to be. Mind your own business. — Deb E (@debspov) October 1, 2018

Heaven forbid @kanyewest think for himself. He's got his thoughts, you've got yours. Respect it and move on. — Jay Riddell (@JDell1981) October 1, 2018

So an African American can’t make his own decisions.

Is that what you’re saying? — Eric Menefee (@telepastor) October 1, 2018

Does it offend you, Alyssa, when a black man doesn’t agree with you? Because, you know, there’s a word for that:

Racist. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) October 1, 2018

This is racist AF Alyssa. — Ryan Clark (@2727Ryan) October 1, 2018

It’s pretty flagrant.

This is so sad to see, sadly I was a fan until I saw this unfortunate act, I didn't even car that you were a liberal lady — Jr Hunt (@jrhunt1964) October 1, 2018

Oh dear, has a member of a demographic begin thinking independently of the accepted narrative again?!?!#Racism https://t.co/xEFxuxeDMw — Brad Slager – The Handmaid's Male🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) October 1, 2018

Privileged white woman tells black man what he should think. https://t.co/RkZEwSsaVv 🙄🙄 — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) October 1, 2018

Another white liberal going after a black Trump supporter. Such overt racism never gets called out on the Left. Sad. https://t.co/5TAv6c5Hk0 — Meech (@michi83) October 1, 2018

This may be one of the few exceptions to that rule:

I’m quite progressive, liberal, and anti-Trump, but this seems to be going a bit far. Be a bigger person. You can get your point across without being racist or assuming everyone even wants to believe the same thing as you. — 🌊TheRealOJen 💙 (@TheRealOJen) October 1, 2018

Sadly, for much of the Left, racism is acceptable — even encouraged — as long as it’s directed at the right people.