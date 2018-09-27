Is Christine Blasey Ford nervous at today’s hearing because she’s re-opening the wounds of past trauma, or because she’s worried that people will notice she’s only shooting more holes in her story?

If Ford’s memory is that shaky, how can she trust it? How can she expect others to?

