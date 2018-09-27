Is Christine Blasey Ford nervous at today’s hearing because she’s re-opening the wounds of past trauma, or because she’s worried that people will notice she’s only shooting more holes in her story?

Here’s another one:

One blip in Ford testimony: She can't remember if she gave Post reporter her therapist's notes? That was just a few weeks — not years ago. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) September 27, 2018

You would think Ford would remember if she requested therapist records and then sent records to the Washington Post. That's not actually a easy process. Have you ever tried to get medical records? It's not a simple procedure. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 27, 2018

The Post explicitly said it saw them. pic.twitter.com/ye0dcKcl8X — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 27, 2018

She said she did not remember whether she gave the WaPo therapy notes. WaPo: "The therapist’s notes, portions of which were provided by Ford and reviewed by The Washington Post, do not mention Kavanaugh’s name​…" https://t.co/f6r3waBGxa — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) September 27, 2018

WP said that "portions" were provided by Ford. She gave a very foggy answer to a fairly straightforward question there. I wonder why. https://t.co/8FM8AMJR61 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 27, 2018

She said she had no memory of giving the Wash Post notes. That was July, not when she was 15. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

If Ford’s memory is that shaky, how can she trust it? How can she expect others to?

This is big for me. Maybe the most problematic thing I've heard. #KavanaughHearings https://t.co/dANJuJAXnw — Teri Peters (@hipEchik) September 27, 2018