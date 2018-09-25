Can it be? Is the circus finally coming to an end?

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled its vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination for this Friday morning:

Senate Judiciary Committee announces it will vote on the Kavanaugh nomination Friday at 930AM, the day after it hears testimony from accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and response from Judge Kavanaugh. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 25, 2018

JUST IN: The Senate Judiciary Cmte has rescheduled the committee vote on Kavanaugh's nomination for 9:30am on FRIDAY –> pic.twitter.com/Ys0qJ3UDhO — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 25, 2018

Light it up.

Of note: The Judiciary Cmte is required to give three days notice before a vote, so if they want to be able to vote on Friday they had to annnounce this today. If Grassley wants/needs to postpone the Cmte vote from Friday he can do so. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 25, 2018

The vote in Senate Judiciary on Kavanaugh is formally scheduled for 930am Friday. GOP can still delay it if the hearing goes poorly or something else arises. But the plan now is to work through weekend to overcome procedural obstacles and push for final floor vote early next week — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 25, 2018

Please, Sen. Grassley. Hold fast to Friday and get it done.

Hope so, but I've seen this show before. — NC-5149 (@Trooper_NC5149) September 25, 2018