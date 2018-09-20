Throughout the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh, the media have resorted to some pretty desperate and disgusting attempts to paint the SCOTUS nominee as a depraved sexual predator.

But this may be the most desperate and disgusting yet:

This makes me want to vomit: "Ford’s charge shattered Kavanaugh’s carefully crafted tableau… The row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts, looked different now."@TIME and @mollyesque should be ashamed and this story retracted.https://t.co/xv7wMJPRVI pic.twitter.com/Vi9dzJWO8u — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Is this actually in an article? I refuse to believe it. — Asturian (@Wave1972) September 20, 2018

cover. story. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Un. Real.

Not to be overly dramatic, but I am literally shaking right now as I type. How could @TIME or any publication think that this kind of innuendo is justified, or be considered "reporting" by any stretch? https://t.co/aQBtnBpu0v — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

"Ford’s charge shattered Kavanaugh’s carefully crafted tableau… The row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts, looked different now."@TIME and @mollyesque, with possibly the most revolting innuendo yet in the Kavanaugh story, and that's a high bar. pic.twitter.com/SBNOkTudjQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

I am still shaking I am so angry about this. I can't even imagine how he and his family would feel reading this. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Will anyone, @mollyesque, anyone else from @TIME, ANYONE tell me why this line is justified? https://t.co/aQBtnBpu0v — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh is an attempted rapist because other people like him have committed rape is not a reasonable argument. No one should argue like this about any group of people. We judge individual accusation on individual merits, because that's what decent societies do. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 20, 2018

Here it is. This is what @TIME and @mollyesque think "looked different" after Ford's accusation against Kavanaugh, this "row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts":https://t.co/vhgvzU1auX pic.twitter.com/YjJ05Hw7KU — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Hi – all it says is that the accusation complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation. Nothing else was intended. — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) September 20, 2018

Wait: "legs bare in their private-school skirts" was meant to convey that the accusation "complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation"? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Yes. — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) September 20, 2018

It probably will not surprise you that I vehemently disagree and still believe either the article should be retracted or the line at least struck from the story. I appreciate that you responded in any case. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

This exchange is, I believe, evidence of the endemic bias of much of the media. That no one at @TIME who helped edit this piece thought, "You know, that might not come across to well" speaks volumes. https://t.co/4NylcZFMRA pic.twitter.com/RKF2lypbgf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

I believe @mollyesque is being sincere in her response. But there is apparently not enough diversity of thought/ideology/mindset at @TIME to catch something like this which hit me like a ton of bricks. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Time Magazine's New Cover Shows The Ghost of Clarence Thomas Haunting Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/zr5Fz5jqgS — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 20, 2018

It's gratifying that my tweet is outperforming the Time cover tweet, but that line still makes me sick.https://t.co/aQBtnBpu0v — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

I have girls in that school and agree with you that was a sicko thing to write. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 20, 2018

I don't get how Ms. Ball cannot see that. Seems like quite a blind spot. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Time magazine: Kavanaugh accusation adds context to his experience with 'young girls' in 'private-school skirts' https://t.co/fMBWxoSbF0 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

I just can't imagine how combining:

a new accusation of attempted rape,

"young girls",

"legs bare",

"private-school skirts",

"looked different",

can be considered innocuous. How does this now "look different"? pic.twitter.com/Zf9FRueWfQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

I'd have been fine with "the accusation complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation"; I'd have disagreed with it, but it'd have been fine.https://t.co/szAzwmOCvP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

But instead of the clear "the accusation complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation," we substitute "The row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts, looked different now"? Inexcusable. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

This is most evenhanded version of the case for believing Kavanaugh:https://t.co/f0uAFjTNyl — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) September 20, 2018

And, in contrast, here's possibly the worst thing written about Kavanaugh and the allegations:https://t.co/QkigCF3QcC — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018

Shame on TIME for letting that see the light of day.

If I were a mother to one of these girls, I would be livid. — Anna 🐾 (@_eisenzopf) September 20, 2018

This is repulsive and honestly, if im one of those girls parents id let them know what i think of her implication — nunya (@lazyone2222) September 20, 2018

Wow so now he is a pedophile. This is absolutely sick. What is wrong with these people???? — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 20, 2018

Jesus Christ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2018

My God……. that’s some incredibly sick language. They have no shame. None. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) September 20, 2018