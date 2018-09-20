Throughout the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh, the media have resorted to some pretty desperate and disgusting attempts to paint the SCOTUS nominee as a depraved sexual predator.
But this may be the most desperate and disgusting yet:
This makes me want to vomit: "Ford’s charge shattered Kavanaugh’s carefully crafted tableau… The row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts, looked different now."@TIME and @mollyesque should be ashamed and this story retracted.https://t.co/xv7wMJPRVI pic.twitter.com/Vi9dzJWO8u
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018
Is this actually in an article? I refuse to believe it.
cover. story.
Un. Real.
Not to be overly dramatic, but I am literally shaking right now as I type. How could @TIME or any publication think that this kind of innuendo is justified, or be considered "reporting" by any stretch? https://t.co/aQBtnBpu0v
"Ford’s charge shattered Kavanaugh’s carefully crafted tableau… The row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts, looked different now."@TIME and @mollyesque, with possibly the most revolting innuendo yet in the Kavanaugh story, and that's a high bar. pic.twitter.com/SBNOkTudjQ
I am still shaking I am so angry about this. I can't even imagine how he and his family would feel reading this.
Will anyone, @mollyesque, anyone else from @TIME, ANYONE tell me why this line is justified? https://t.co/aQBtnBpu0v
Brett Kavanaugh is an attempted rapist because other people like him have committed rape is not a reasonable argument. No one should argue like this about any group of people. We judge individual accusation on individual merits, because that's what decent societies do.
— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 20, 2018
Absolutely right. Please inform @TIME:https://t.co/aQBtnBpu0v
Here it is. This is what @TIME and @mollyesque think "looked different" after Ford's accusation against Kavanaugh, this "row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts":https://t.co/vhgvzU1auX pic.twitter.com/YjJ05Hw7KU
Hi – all it says is that the accusation complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation. Nothing else was intended.
— Molly Ball (@mollyesque) September 20, 2018
Wait: "legs bare in their private-school skirts" was meant to convey that the accusation "complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation"?
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018
Yes.
— Molly Ball (@mollyesque) September 20, 2018
It probably will not surprise you that I vehemently disagree and still believe either the article should be retracted or the line at least struck from the story. I appreciate that you responded in any case.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 20, 2018
This exchange is, I believe, evidence of the endemic bias of much of the media. That no one at @TIME who helped edit this piece thought, "You know, that might not come across to well" speaks volumes. https://t.co/4NylcZFMRA pic.twitter.com/RKF2lypbgf
I believe @mollyesque is being sincere in her response. But there is apparently not enough diversity of thought/ideology/mindset at @TIME to catch something like this which hit me like a ton of bricks.
Time Magazine's New Cover Shows The Ghost of Clarence Thomas Haunting Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/zr5Fz5jqgS
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 20, 2018
It's gratifying that my tweet is outperforming the Time cover tweet, but that line still makes me sick.https://t.co/aQBtnBpu0v
I have girls in that school and agree with you that was a sicko thing to write.
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 20, 2018
I don't get how Ms. Ball cannot see that. Seems like quite a blind spot.
Time magazine: Kavanaugh accusation adds context to his experience with 'young girls' in 'private-school skirts' https://t.co/fMBWxoSbF0
I just can't imagine how combining:
a new accusation of attempted rape,
"young girls",
"legs bare",
"private-school skirts",
"looked different",
can be considered innocuous.
How does this now "look different"? pic.twitter.com/Zf9FRueWfQ
I'd have been fine with "the accusation complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation"; I'd have disagreed with it, but it'd have been fine.https://t.co/szAzwmOCvP
But instead of the clear "the accusation complicates his aggressively pro-woman presentation," we substitute "The row of young girls, legs bare in their private-school skirts, looked different now"? Inexcusable.
This is most evenhanded version of the case for believing Kavanaugh:https://t.co/f0uAFjTNyl
— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) September 20, 2018
And, in contrast, here's possibly the worst thing written about Kavanaugh and the allegations:https://t.co/QkigCF3QcC
Shame on TIME for letting that see the light of day.
