Is it too much to hope that our intellectual betters in the media would think before they spout off? That’s a rhetorical question, of course. The answer, dear readers, is a resounding yes.

Case in point, NBC News’ Peter Alexander, who decided to try to outdo Chris Cillizza with regards to Donald Trump’s take on the FBI deciding not to investigate the Kavanaugh-Ford case:

Asked if he would support the FBI investigating Kavanaugh allegation, Trump says, “It wouldn’t bother me… other than the FBI said it wouldn’t do that, it’s not what they do.” It’s the Federal Bureau of Investigation. That’s exactly what they do. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 18, 2018

Yep! That’s exactly what they do. Except no, Peter, it isn’t.

It’s almost like he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. — Chad Sewich (@ChadSewich) September 18, 2018

Who? Peter? No, he definitely doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

It actually isn't what they do. — Neva (@pipandbaby) September 18, 2018

Bravo, Peter. Well done.

You are some kind of special aren’t you? What federal crime would they be investigating? — Bambam (@Bambam8109) September 18, 2018

Where is the FBI jurisdiction? — Lee Doren (@LDoren) September 18, 2018

No, it isn’t what they do. They already said as much. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 18, 2018

They’ve already said they have no jurisdiction because there’s no Federal crime alleged you utter dolt — Ben Hayes (@hayesy316) September 18, 2018

You know what "federal" means right?? — Doctor Fate (@georg3) September 18, 2018

What do you think the “F” stands for? Holy crap. — Tone Loc (@ToneLocNV) September 18, 2018

It's not a federal matter, and the FBI had already said there's nothing they can do with it. Why do you guys have to lie all the time? — Kevin Hannigan (@kevinhannigan) September 18, 2018

Because it’s easier than telling the truth.

Peter they investigate Federal Crimes. Sharpen up- you are better than this — metsies (@00evidence) September 18, 2018

Yeah, no he’s not.