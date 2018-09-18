Is it too much to hope that our intellectual betters in the media would think before they spout off? That’s a rhetorical question, of course. The answer, dear readers, is a resounding yes.

Case in point, NBC News’ Peter Alexander, who decided to try to outdo Chris Cillizza with regards to Donald Trump’s take on the FBI deciding not to investigate the Kavanaugh-Ford case:

Yep! That’s exactly what they do. Except no, Peter, it isn’t.

Who? Peter? No, he definitely doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Bravo, Peter. Well done.

Because it’s easier than telling the truth.

Yeah, no he’s not.

