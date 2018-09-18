David Hogg isn’t known for smart takes, but at least we can usually figure out what he’s trying to say.

Not this time:

America has the chance to prove what it loves more -Insanely lax gun laws or -Children Be part of that decision, vote November 6th before your job is to tell others to. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 18, 2018

Our heads hurt. Does anyone else’s head hurt?

Thank you for standing up as a voice of your generation. — Resister Chris🇺🇸❄️🌊 (@ChrisResister) September 18, 2018

If David Hogg is a voice of his generation, his generation’s in some serious trouble. Where do we even start with Hogg’s tweet?

Logical fallacy, this is a false dilema. — Forrest Asp (@jacksonjeff44) September 18, 2018

Gun laws aren’t lax…enforcement is. Regardless: false dichotomy — The Owls (@Syo1632) September 18, 2018

This is a logically absurd false choice. Kids are safer from violent deaths in schools today than they have been at any point since tracking began in the early 1990's, despite a 50% increase in the number of privately owned guns. We wrote about this here: https://t.co/J1XIqcvETg — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) September 18, 2018

But even putting the false choice aside, what’s up with that last sentence?

That last sentence makes no sense. "Be part of the decision, vote November 6". OK – with you so far. "Before your job is to tell others to"? What? It implies a threat, but what is the threat? That you tell others to vote? https://t.co/4shjAi9Ca0 — Neva (@pipandbaby) September 18, 2018

Am I reading that sentence wrong? I can't make sense out of it. — Neva (@pipandbaby) September 18, 2018

No, you’re absolutely right. It makes no sense.

What the hell does that last sentence mean? https://t.co/s2cAxqRg9L — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 18, 2018

Authentic frontier gibberish. — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) September 18, 2018

You wanna take a shot at that again, but this time using our Mother Tongue "English?" — wbmjerky (@wbmjerky) September 18, 2018