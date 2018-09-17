Progressive Sirius XM radio show host Dean Obeidallah thought this tweet was so good and profound, he retweeted it:
If Brett Kavanaugh had raped a woman and she became pregnant how many Republicans would require the victim to carry kavanaugh’s baby to term?
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 17, 2018
If we were him, we never would’ve tweeted it in the first place.
Get a hold of yourself. https://t.co/RKC5fx1MiZ
— EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 17, 2018
Dean, you have lost it… stop embarrassing yourself.
— Tommy Cotter (@lilsawmus) September 17, 2018
Well, that was……stupid.
— Daddoo2018 (@daddoo2016) September 17, 2018
No, not a good take.
— ᴀɴᴅʏ ≋♚≋ ʜᴇʙᴅɪɢᴇ (@AndyHebdige) September 17, 2018
It’s a pretty garbage take, actually. But if nothing else, it provides a lesson on the dangers of hypotheticals.
If Beto O'Rourke had killed someone during his drunk driving accident, how many Democrats would ignore it? https://t.co/f6AYvlN0RG
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 17, 2018
If Dean Obeidallah had raped a woman and she became pregnant would he pressure the victim to abort the baby? #FunWithHypotheticals https://t.co/ruuB03BAoN
— jon gabriel (@exjon) September 17, 2018
Inquiring minds wanna know!
Are you ever not a terrible person?
— Wesley Kushner (@WesleyKushner) September 17, 2018
Based on the evidence we’ve seen, the answer is no.