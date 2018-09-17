Progressive Sirius XM radio show host Dean Obeidallah thought this tweet was so good and profound, he retweeted it:

If Brett Kavanaugh had raped a woman and she became pregnant how many Republicans would require the victim to carry kavanaugh’s baby to term? — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 17, 2018

If we were him, we never would’ve tweeted it in the first place.

Get a hold of yourself. https://t.co/RKC5fx1MiZ — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 17, 2018

Dean, you have lost it… stop embarrassing yourself. — Tommy Cotter (@lilsawmus) September 17, 2018

Well, that was……stupid. — Daddoo2018 (@daddoo2016) September 17, 2018

No, not a good take. — ᴀɴᴅʏ ≋♚≋ ʜᴇʙᴅɪɢᴇ (@AndyHebdige) September 17, 2018

It’s a pretty garbage take, actually. But if nothing else, it provides a lesson on the dangers of hypotheticals.

If Beto O'Rourke had killed someone during his drunk driving accident, how many Democrats would ignore it? https://t.co/f6AYvlN0RG — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 17, 2018

If Dean Obeidallah had raped a woman and she became pregnant would he pressure the victim to abort the baby? #FunWithHypotheticals https://t.co/ruuB03BAoN — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 17, 2018

Inquiring minds wanna know!

Are you ever not a terrible person? — Wesley Kushner (@WesleyKushner) September 17, 2018

Based on the evidence we’ve seen, the answer is no.