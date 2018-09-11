Donald Trump is talking about hurricanes today, and it’s going … well, it’s going:

Trump just told reporters that his administration's Puerto Rico response to Hurricane Maria was an "unsung success." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 11, 2018

Trump gives himself an A+ on Texas and Florida hurricanes, but says Puerto Rico was the "best job that's ever been done." — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 11, 2018

"I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful," POTUS says when asked about the lessons of Hurricanes past. "I actually think it was one of the best jobs that's ever been done….Puerto Rico was an incredible unsung success." Death toll was 2,975 https://t.co/BDB1M82gDY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 11, 2018

Oof.

First of all, "unsung success" isn't a thing, and second, no, it wasn't. https://t.co/bcTrpcp92B — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 11, 2018

DUDE. I mean…I don't even know why he is still talking about this. SMDH. https://t.co/hZFVt9rKnz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 11, 2018

Off-the-cuff Trump can get himself into trouble. As evidenced by the remarks above … and by this one about Hurricane Florence:

Trump on Hurricane Florence: "it's tremendously big and tremendously wet" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 11, 2018

Wow.

He really said that????? — My Favorite Essential Oil Is Bacon Grease (@Bacon_Gawd) September 11, 2018

yes he did — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 11, 2018

Check it out for yourself (starts at the 1:15 mark):

There’s a “That’s What She Said”-worthy quote if we ever heard one.

Is it too late to say that's what she said? https://t.co/IME731eOiy — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) September 11, 2018

Never.

"It's tremendously big and tremendously wet." – Trump pic.twitter.com/uuQAUw8DYt — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) September 11, 2018

Frank Drebin on Hurricane Florence:https://t.co/myCoQFYBKt — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 11, 2018

Of course, even without the unintentional (we assume) sexual innuendo, Trump’s remarks are still special.

Just amazing! A hurricane that's wet! — blakcoffee (@blakcoffee) September 11, 2018

I thought Hurricanes were dry. pic.twitter.com/KF1lM2E9Kf — Jenny S (@jens2763) September 11, 2018