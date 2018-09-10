Today’s White House press briefing will have been the first in 19 days:
It has been 19 days since the White House last held a press briefing. They just gave reporters a 40 minute heads up that there will be one at 2:00 p.m. today.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 10, 2018
Which also means it’s been 19 days since Jim Acosta last had a chance to make a very public spectacle of himself. So this development has him positively champing at the bit:
A thing once known as the Press Briefing has been added to the schedule at 2pm, WH says.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2018
We can’t even with all his stunning bravery.
Of course.
The 'dear diary' thing works every damn time. https://t.co/X70jvNDhd5
— Neva (@pipandbaby) September 10, 2018
You know, it really does!