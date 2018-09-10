Today’s White House press briefing will have been the first in 19 days:

Which also means it’s been 19 days since Jim Acosta last had a chance to make a very public spectacle of himself. So this development has him positively champing at the bit:

Trending

We can’t even with all his stunning bravery.

Of course.

You know, it really does!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jim AcostaSarah Huckabee SandersSarah SandersWhite House press briefing