The GOP can bust their butts to win the midterm elections … or they can just let Barack Obama keep talking:

The only thing worse than a self-righteous, self-unaware president might be a self-righteous, self-unaware ex-president. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better projection artist than Barack Obama — or a worse enemy to the Democratic Party.

Tags: Barack Obamamidterm electionsmidtermsNowThis