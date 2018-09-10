The GOP can bust their butts to win the midterm elections … or they can just let Barack Obama keep talking:
If you still don't think the midterms will affect you, Barack Obama is back to spell out just how important they are pic.twitter.com/wd7cKKjcZS
The only thing worse than a self-righteous, self-unaware president might be a self-righteous, self-unaware ex-president. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better projection artist than Barack Obama — or a worse enemy to the Democratic Party.
Dunno bout you guys, but I’m pretty ecstatic that Obama’s ego is more important to him than his party. He’s election kryptonite. https://t.co/hGl7A5rcvH
This might be the best thing the Republicans could have hoped for. https://t.co/xP15pladF7
