The GOP can bust their butts to win the midterm elections … or they can just let Barack Obama keep talking:

If you still don't think the midterms will affect you, Barack Obama is back to spell out just how important they are pic.twitter.com/wd7cKKjcZS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 10, 2018

The only thing worse than a self-righteous, self-unaware president might be a self-righteous, self-unaware ex-president. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better projection artist than Barack Obama — or a worse enemy to the Democratic Party.

Dunno bout you guys, but I’m pretty ecstatic that Obama’s ego is more important to him than his party. He’s election kryptonite. https://t.co/hGl7A5rcvH — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 10, 2018