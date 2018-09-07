Given Kamala Harris’ tenuous grasp on the Constitution, it’s not really surprising that she’d say something like this. Still, somehow, she manages to strike a tone that’s even more off-putting than usual:

Senator Kamala Harris refers the Kavanaugh's US Constitution as “That book that you carry.” Kavanaugh referred to his well-work pocket Constitution multiple times during his testimony, reading from it often. pic.twitter.com/l6ITKFsus2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2018

Harris is a lawyer. You’d think she’d show a little more respect with regard to our Constitution.

Well, that is the way she sees it. Obviously she does not appreciate or respect it. — April 📷 (@Apri1nParis) September 7, 2018

Obviously.

Just wondering if she could have said "that book you carry" with any more contempt. — Jebus (@JebusChryst) September 7, 2018

Her sneering condescension is enough to make your skin crawl.

LOL. "That book you carry…" And before people defend her…people have been parsing Kavanaugh's statements all week. Totally fair to do the same to @SenKamalaHarris . https://t.co/YdwXLNhcDc — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 7, 2018

Yep. And liberals are all about fairness.

