As Twitchy told you, Cory Booker T-boned himself today when he risked his Senate job to expose Brett Kavanaugh for being … against racial profiling. Poor Spartacus put all his cards on the table for nothing.

We could sit here all day and mock Booker’s pathetic display, but we rather like Ben Shapiro’s summary of what happened:

That’s Cory Booker’s performance in a nutshell!

Trending

True story.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroCory Bookerracial profilingSpartacus