As Twitchy told you, Cory Booker T-boned himself today when he risked his Senate job to expose Brett Kavanaugh for being … against racial profiling. Poor Spartacus put all his cards on the table for nothing.

We could sit here all day and mock Booker’s pathetic display, but we rather like Ben Shapiro’s summary of what happened:

Cory Booker: By releasing these emails, I AM SPARTACUS!

Documents: Kavanaugh's not a racist, and properly understands the role of precedent in Supreme Court jurisprudence.

Booker: YOU'RE MISSING THE POINT I AM SPARTACUS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 6, 2018

That’s Cory Booker’s performance in a nutshell!

