The Left’s efforts to torpedo Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation have thus far proven less than effective, but this scoop from the HuffPost may turn out to be the silver bullet:

This story was so important, it took two reporters to cover it:

He might as well withdraw from consideration right the hell now.

Trending

Screw Hillary’s emails; Kavanaugh’s emails are the real scandal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughemailemailsHuffPostKavanaugh confirmation hearingsailing