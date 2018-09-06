The Left’s efforts to torpedo Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation have thus far proven less than effective, but this scoop from the HuffPost may turn out to be the silver bullet:
It was "committee confidential" that Kavanaugh was planning a party weekend with his boys. https://t.co/ePJd3CLrad
This story was so important, it took two reporters to cover it:
He might as well withdraw from consideration right the hell now.
I think they finally got him pic.twitter.com/8TGCJ7SHji
SAILING WITH THE BROS
MY. GOD.
Screw Hillary’s emails; Kavanaugh’s emails are the real scandal.
The oppo on Kavanaugh is so weak it's beyond parody at this point. lmao pic.twitter.com/SDIhNhuHrk
LOL
