The Left’s efforts to torpedo Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation have thus far proven less than effective, but this scoop from the HuffPost may turn out to be the silver bullet:

It was "committee confidential" that Kavanaugh was planning a party weekend with his boys. https://t.co/ePJd3CLrad — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 6, 2018

This story was so important, it took two reporters to cover it:

He might as well withdraw from consideration right the hell now.

I think they finally got him pic.twitter.com/8TGCJ7SHji — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 6, 2018

SAILING WITH THE BROS MY. GOD. — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 6, 2018

Screw Hillary’s emails; Kavanaugh’s emails are the real scandal.

The oppo on Kavanaugh is so weak it's beyond parody at this point. lmao pic.twitter.com/SDIhNhuHrk — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) September 6, 2018