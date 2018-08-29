Democrat Ned Lamont is running for governor of Connecticut. But if we were him, we’d be running from whoever told him this is a good slogan:

Folks can we talk about this slogan pic.twitter.com/8J677Z65sE — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 29, 2018

Wow.

Just … wow.

no. we must never speak of it again. — Seth Greenblott (@SethWG603) August 29, 2018

Ned’s got his work cut out for him.

endorsed. — J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) August 29, 2018

I think you meant endorsNed. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) August 29, 2018

NEDorsed — Christopher Rozon (@ChrisRozon) August 29, 2018

he’s lost twice. he’s trying something new. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 29, 2018

Aside from the cringetastic dad-joke-ishness of that slogan, did Lamont not take a good look at it before agreeing to put it all over his posters?

This literally spells out "conned." https://t.co/QgfsUVUm0B — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) August 29, 2018

All I see is "conned." — David Witz (@DavidWitz) August 29, 2018

Let's talk about whether putting "conned" into your slogan is a good move. — Warren (@warrendad) August 29, 2018

See you in NEDvember.