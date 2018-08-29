Democrat Ned Lamont is running for governor of Connecticut. But if we were him, we’d be running from whoever told him this is a good slogan:

Wow.

Just … wow.

Ned’s got his work cut out for him.

Aside from the cringetastic dad-joke-ishness of that slogan, did Lamont not take a good look at it before agreeing to put it all over his posters?

See you in NEDvember.

