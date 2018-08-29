Democrat Ned Lamont is running for governor of Connecticut. But if we were him, we’d be running from whoever told him this is a good slogan:
Folks can we talk about this slogan pic.twitter.com/8J677Z65sE
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 29, 2018
Wow.
omfg
— darth™ (@darth) August 29, 2018
Just … wow.
no. we must never speak of it again.
— Seth Greenblott (@SethWG603) August 29, 2018
Ned’s got his work cut out for him.
endorsed.
— J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) August 29, 2018
I think you meant endorsNed.
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) August 29, 2018
NEDorsed
— Christopher Rozon (@ChrisRozon) August 29, 2018
MoNedtum! https://t.co/aPg8qSiP45
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 29, 2018
he’s lost twice. he’s trying something new.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 29, 2018
Aside from the cringetastic dad-joke-ishness of that slogan, did Lamont not take a good look at it before agreeing to put it all over his posters?
This literally spells out "conned." https://t.co/QgfsUVUm0B
— German Lopez (@germanrlopez) August 29, 2018
All I see is "conned."
— David Witz (@DavidWitz) August 29, 2018
Let's talk about whether putting "conned" into your slogan is a good move.
— Warren (@warrendad) August 29, 2018
See you in NEDvember.