What the hell is going on with New Mexico’s justice system?

#BREAKING: A judge has dismissed charges against 3 defendants in the case of children found in a squalid desert compound in New Mexicohttps://t.co/iuVvawzW4I — WHSVnews (@WHSVnews) August 29, 2018

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has dismissed charges against three defendants in child neglect case at filthy desert compound. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) August 29, 2018

MORE: Judge Emilio Chavez ruled he had no discretion to keep the three defendants in custody since prosecutors missed a 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause. Prosecutors could still try to pursue charges by seeking an indictment from a grand jury. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) August 29, 2018

MORE: Another hearing is planning Wednesday afternoon to deal with new charges filed the father of a dead boy whose body was found at the compound. Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and his partner Jany Leveille are accused of child abuse resulting in death. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) August 29, 2018

Children were abused. Terrorized. A three-year-old boy is dead.

How the hell does that happen — sparc10000 (@sudorootable) August 29, 2018

This is not a deadline casually missed by prosecutors. What is going on?!? https://t.co/3sbWGVcTmx — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 29, 2018

That’s what we’d like to know.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!!! These people are terrorists. https://t.co/cBWFuE0GjA — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 29, 2018

This reeks of impropriety. — 🥊Gomes🇺🇸 (@GomesBolt) August 29, 2018

Astounding and horrifying, but could see this coming when the defense filed its motion for dismissal. The rule says what it says. The handling of this case has been utterly bizarre every step of the way. https://t.co/aO0HFkxRXv — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 29, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

WOW: Suspects in New Mexico child abuse case to be released from custody on signature bond

‘HOLY HELL’! This should HAUNT the judge who released suspects in N.M. child abuse case FOREVER