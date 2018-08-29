What the hell is going on with New Mexico’s justice system?

Trending

Children were abused. Terrorized. A three-year-old boy is dead.

That’s what we’d like to know.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

WOW: Suspects in New Mexico child abuse case to be released from custody on signature bond

‘HOLY HELL’! This should HAUNT the judge who released suspects in N.M. child abuse case FOREVER

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: child abuseNew MexicoTaosTerrorism