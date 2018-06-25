How do you know liberals are terrified of Nikki Haley? Here’s some pretty compelling evidence:

Nikki Haley’s a powerful, intelligent, conservative woman. No wonder a progressive like Stephen Schlesinger is trying so hard to downplay her accomplishments.

You’ve gotta laugh. It’s just so transparently desperate!

Seriously. If anything, Haley just keeps looking better and better.

