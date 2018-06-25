How do you know liberals are terrified of Nikki Haley? Here’s some pretty compelling evidence:
These are some of the things that have put a dent in the stature of Nikki Haley https://t.co/FuVE9c86U4 (via @CNNOpinion) pic.twitter.com/Anmoc9OjbP
— CNN (@CNN) June 25, 2018
My latest piece for CNN — on How Nikki Haley is Losing Influence in The Trump Administration https://t.co/GtzSs8My2U
— Stephen Schlesinger (@cannon367) June 25, 2018
Nikki Haley’s a powerful, intelligent, conservative woman. No wonder a progressive like Stephen Schlesinger is trying so hard to downplay her accomplishments.
ha ha ha ha ha https://t.co/qvb9fjJY2l
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 25, 2018
*reads article*
*laughs at how out of touch the guy who wrote it is* https://t.co/4kXQNJgIVO
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 25, 2018
You’ve gotta laugh. It’s just so transparently desperate!
This story basically complains that Haley has remained at a safe distance from Trump. That's…not a bad thing for her at all. https://t.co/o2W70buB1n
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 25, 2018
Seriously. If anything, Haley just keeps looking better and better.
Just here for the ratio.
No need to click on the link.
— Tom (@BoreGuru) June 25, 2018
Ratio committee assemble
— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) June 25, 2018
The ratio……it burns 😂😂
— Denise (@DenDenZim76) June 25, 2018
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 25, 2018
Just here for the glorious ratio pic.twitter.com/j62BX7aGDY
— William (@LastWordWilliam) June 25, 2018