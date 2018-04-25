Uh, West Virginia GOP? You can do better than Don Blankenship. For the love of God, please do better than Don Blankenship.

And speaking of the Chinese:

What in the ever-loving hell is that crap?

No kidding. Because in addition to the whole “Chinaperson” thing, Blankenship’s got some major baggage on him. As in, actual blood on his hands:

Two years ago, Blankenship was sentenced to a year in prison following the deaths of 29 miners in a mining explosion:

Donald L. Blankenship, whose leadership of the Massey Energy Company catapulted him from a working-class West Virginia childhood into a life as one of the wealthiest and most influential men in Appalachia, was sentenced on Wednesday to a year in prison for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards.

The prison term, the maximum allowed by law, came in Federal District Court here six years and one day after an explosion ripped through Massey’s Upper Big Branch mine, killing 29 men. Although Mr. Blankenship was not accused of direct responsibility for the accident, the deadliest in American coal mining in about 40 years, the disaster prompted the inquiry that ultimately led to his conviction. Federal officials have said that last autumn’s guilty verdict was the first time such a high-ranking executive had been convicted of a workplace safety violation.

Did we mention the West Virginia GOP can do better?

For what it’s worth:

Seems pretty hard to argue with that assessment.

