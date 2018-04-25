Uh, West Virginia GOP? You can do better than Don Blankenship. For the love of God, please do better than Don Blankenship.

He expressed admiration for how Beijing exercises central control over its economy. “Americans confuse the words communism and dictatorship,” he said. “The Chinese are running a dictatorial capitalism and it’s very effective. https://t.co/2hhdEhPlzq — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 25, 2018

And speaking of the Chinese:

WV GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship suggests McConnell is conflicted on foreign affairs because Elaine Chao’s dad is a “wealthy Chinaperson” https://t.co/MPBJzVgnst pic.twitter.com/kyRItAZ7ja — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 25, 2018

What in the ever-loving hell is that crap?

Holy goodness — Jenn Morris Cummings (@jenniferamorris) April 25, 2018

Perfectly threading the “racist, but gender neutral” needle. — Eric David (@ericmdavid) April 25, 2018

Chinaperson? I cannot decide if I should laugh or bang my head against the wall. Maybe both. — Marian H (@marionsview) April 25, 2018

The best part is where he says “if you will” about the word “brass” but thinks “Chinaperson” needs no such hedging. https://t.co/5cOXobhs3x — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 25, 2018

Why would ANYONE look ascance at McConnell's wife? Look at her life of service to the United States, for God sake!! This IS racism! https://t.co/YkBgaugnjH — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 25, 2018

Embarrassing WV on several levels… — Kevin (@kclyle1) April 25, 2018

No kidding. Because in addition to the whole “Chinaperson” thing, Blankenship’s got some major baggage on him. As in, actual blood on his hands:

“The former coal mining executive is widely known for spending a year in prison for his role in a mining explosion that claimed 29 lives. Yet he is running as a champion of miners” https://t.co/mWQdSZlu4J — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) April 25, 2018

Two years ago, Blankenship was sentenced to a year in prison following the deaths of 29 miners in a mining explosion:

Donald L. Blankenship, whose leadership of the Massey Energy Company catapulted him from a working-class West Virginia childhood into a life as one of the wealthiest and most influential men in Appalachia, was sentenced on Wednesday to a year in prison for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards. The prison term, the maximum allowed by law, came in Federal District Court here six years and one day after an explosion ripped through Massey’s Upper Big Branch mine, killing 29 men. Although Mr. Blankenship was not accused of direct responsibility for the accident, the deadliest in American coal mining in about 40 years, the disaster prompted the inquiry that ultimately led to his conviction. Federal officials have said that last autumn’s guilty verdict was the first time such a high-ranking executive had been convicted of a workplace safety violation.

Did we mention the West Virginia GOP can do better?

Woooooow.

You gonna continue to allow the racism to fester in your party, @SenateMajLdr? — That's What She Said (@NastyInAlabama) April 25, 2018

For what it’s worth:

McConnell adviser Josh Holmes responds: "This candidate is as contemptible a human being as you will find." https://t.co/KtbbjKs5O2 https://t.co/7BSJBQ2Ady — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) April 25, 2018

Seems pretty hard to argue with that assessment.