If you’re the praying type, now would be a good time for some prayers. Just days after Barbara Bush’s funeral comes the news that former President George H.W. Bush is in the ICU after contracting an infection:

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

Former president George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a hospital in Houston after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. A spokesman says he is responding to treatment now. Mr. Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died last week. https://t.co/IyQkqN5GQb pic.twitter.com/V8BIkA3hpi — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2018

He’s nothing if not a fighter. Let’s hope he makes a swift recovery.

