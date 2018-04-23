If you’re the praying type, now would be a good time for some prayers. Just days after Barbara Bush’s funeral comes the news that former President George H.W. Bush is in the ICU after contracting an infection:

Trending

He’s nothing if not a fighter. Let’s hope he makes a swift recovery.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George H.W. BushhospitalICUintensive care