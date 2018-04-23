If you’re the praying type, now would be a good time for some prayers. Just days after Barbara Bush’s funeral comes the news that former President George H.W. Bush is in the ICU after contracting an infection:
Pres. @GeorgeHWBush was hospitalized just hours after his wife Barbara’s funeral, @jamiegangel is reportingon @CNN.
Says now "he is in intensive care."
— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) April 23, 2018
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 23, 2018
Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD
— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2018
He’s nothing if not a fighter. Let’s hope he makes a swift recovery.
CNN is reporting that President George HW Bush is in "very critical condition" in ICU. Sending prayers up. 🙏🙏🙏
— Teri Peters (@hipEchik) April 23, 2018
God Bless President Bush. Praying for his recovery.
— Cherie Riles (@CherieRiles) April 23, 2018
Geeze…CNN reporting George H.W. Bush is in ICU.
That's just….not surprising.
Let's hope he's as comfortable and peaceful as possible.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 23, 2018
