We already knew that Joe Scarborough is a massive jerk, but just in case you forgot, allow him to remind you:
168 Americans were massacred this day in 1996 by a paranoid anti-government terrorist who saw the FBI and other law enforcement officers as the enemy. Prayers for Oklahoma City pic.twitter.com/XMLm82CBiE
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 19, 2018
The Oklahoma City bombing was in 1995.
1995
— Jason Stein (@Jaysisawesome) April 19, 2018
*cough* 1995#Not1996
— Whiskey Sam (@WhiskeySam99) April 19, 2018
Didn't get the date right. Come on Joe, gotta do better.
— Short Bus to Prison (@2279988) April 19, 2018
If only the year were the only thing wrong with that tweet.
We all see what Joe is doing right? Ass. https://t.co/IwOecjc9Bf
— EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 19, 2018
What a piece of work.
You're a prick, Joe.
— Dale Cooper 🇺🇸 (@AgentCoopr702) April 19, 2018
Real subtle, Joe. Also, GFY.
— Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) April 19, 2018
Shameful tweet.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 19, 2018
Question the FBI, and you are just like a terrorist. What ridiculous garbage. This is the type of crap Putin peddles to encourage blind fealty.
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 19, 2018
What a sick person you are? Why would you bring that tragic event into todays politics?
— Peter Quinn (@Peter_Quinn1) April 19, 2018
Really man. Using 168 casualties to make some stupid point
— Eric Stephan (@estephan624) April 19, 2018
Sad to see you exploit their deaths for political expediency. Forgive me if your "prayers for" OKC land flat.
— Brian Hilberth (@bhilberth) April 19, 2018
Shameful, why does EVERYTHING have to be used as a political attack? We oppose the bashing of the FBI, we speak out against it on a daily basis, but this is wrong!
Can’t we honor 168 American lives lost in a horrible terrorist attack by a wannabe nazi without invoking politics? https://t.co/vDblcohtvL
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 19, 2018
Not if Joe’s got anything to say about it.
Are you really comparing people that think we have problems in the upper levels of the FBI to a terrorist that blew up a government building? Wow, that's sick even for you Joe. I'll pray for you.
— gopdawg (@ibengood) April 19, 2018
We’ll leave you with this:
Surprised Joe didn't try to turn his entire show over to McVeigh then also.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2018
