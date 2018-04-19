We already knew that Joe Scarborough is a massive jerk, but just in case you forgot, allow him to remind you:

168 Americans were massacred this day in 1996 by a paranoid anti-government terrorist who saw the FBI and other law enforcement officers as the enemy. Prayers for Oklahoma City pic.twitter.com/XMLm82CBiE — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 19, 2018

The Oklahoma City bombing was in 1995.

1995 — Jason Stein (@Jaysisawesome) April 19, 2018

Didn't get the date right. Come on Joe, gotta do better. — Short Bus to Prison (@2279988) April 19, 2018

If only the year were the only thing wrong with that tweet.

We all see what Joe is doing right? Ass. https://t.co/IwOecjc9Bf — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 19, 2018

What a piece of work.

You're a prick, Joe. — Dale Cooper 🇺🇸 (@AgentCoopr702) April 19, 2018

Real subtle, Joe. Also, GFY. — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) April 19, 2018

Shameful tweet. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 19, 2018

Question the FBI, and you are just like a terrorist. What ridiculous garbage. This is the type of crap Putin peddles to encourage blind fealty. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 19, 2018

What a sick person you are? Why would you bring that tragic event into todays politics? — Peter Quinn (@Peter_Quinn1) April 19, 2018

Really man. Using 168 casualties to make some stupid point — Eric Stephan (@estephan624) April 19, 2018

Sad to see you exploit their deaths for political expediency. Forgive me if your "prayers for" OKC land flat. — Brian Hilberth (@bhilberth) April 19, 2018

Shameful, why does EVERYTHING have to be used as a political attack? We oppose the bashing of the FBI, we speak out against it on a daily basis, but this is wrong! Can’t we honor 168 American lives lost in a horrible terrorist attack by a wannabe nazi without invoking politics? https://t.co/vDblcohtvL — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 19, 2018

Not if Joe’s got anything to say about it.

Are you really comparing people that think we have problems in the upper levels of the FBI to a terrorist that blew up a government building? Wow, that's sick even for you Joe. I'll pray for you. — gopdawg (@ibengood) April 19, 2018

We’ll leave you with this:

Surprised Joe didn't try to turn his entire show over to McVeigh then also. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2018

Ahem.