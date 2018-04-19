Wow. After all the bluster, all the self-righteous resisting … this amounts to a pretty quiet little whimper from James Comey:

Comey says he believes that Trump was legitimately elected. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 19, 2018

And as if that weren’t anti-climactic enough, there’s this:

Comey told Stephanopulos it was “possible” the Kremlin has incriminating info about Trump. Stephanopoulos said that was “stunning”. Comey just told @jaketapper it was “unlikely but possible”. That’s a substantial walk back. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 19, 2018

Oof. Care to round out the trifecta?

Comey tells Jake Tapper he does not hate or even dislike Trump — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 19, 2018

"I definitely don't hate him, I don't even dislike Donald Trump." — Comey on @jaketapper — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 19, 2018

"I don't hate Donald Trump. I don't even dislike Donald Trump," @Comey says. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 19, 2018

Do you hate Donald Trump? James Comey: “I definitely don’t hate him; there are things he does that make me uncomfortable and I think are inappropriate.” https://t.co/kKmbsA2GDe pic.twitter.com/8ryjA2Bh4t — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 19, 2018

What a letdown, man.

Comey to Tapper now: "I definitely don't hate him, I don't even dislike Donald Trump.” A Higher Loyalty, p. 275: “Donald Trump’s presidency threatens much of what is good in this nation." — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 19, 2018

One could pretty easily argue that when push comes to shove, Trump is all talk with very little substance to back it up. How awkward it must feel for James Comey to look in the mirror and realize that he’s the same way.

OK come on now. The guy called you a slime ball and fired you. You're allowed to say you don't like him. https://t.co/s68NJb4pLg — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 19, 2018

I mean, if you think a guy threatens much of what is good in this nation, I think you can go ahead and hate him. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 19, 2018

Just admit it, James. Your dignity’s already gone … what’ve you got to lose?

I’ve never seen a book tour backfire like this. Comey is coming across terribly on @jaketapper I wonder if he’ll keep doing media. He’s only hurting himself. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 19, 2018

Possible amended title for the next edition of his book:

A higher loyalty to changing your view depending on what network you're on and who is interviewing you — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2018

Much better.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.