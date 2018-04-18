Today, David Hogg revealed the name of his and sister Lauren’s forthcoming book about the “foundation of [their] movement.” But like so much else Hogg has been putting out there, he really didn’t think this through first:

Aside from the vague promise of using the proceeds to “help heal the community,” how about that title? “Never Again”? Really, dude?

Six million, actually … but who’s counting? Not David or Lauren Hogg, it seems. This is not a good look, you two.

