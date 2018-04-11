California Gov. Jerry Brown has some news for DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Defense Secretary James Mattis regarding border security:

JUST IN: California to add 400 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Jerry Brown says. "Let's be crystal clear on the scope of this mission. This will not be a mission to build a new wall..the California National Guard will not be enforcing federal immigration laws." pic.twitter.com/PqGzDI9Aen — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2018

Oh.

Huh. Jerry Brown with not exactly a resistance move here https://t.co/OWG3eAcXEY — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 11, 2018

Would this be considered a Trump win? https://t.co/ndyQxByrTQ — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 11, 2018

If they’re posting National Guard troops, but “not enforcing federal immigration laws” …

"…the California National Guard will not be enforcing federal immigration laws." So, what are they doing? https://t.co/ZOPcoOIbdo — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 11, 2018

So what will they be doing? https://t.co/3hMSYZJ2Xf — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 11, 2018

A lot of people are wondering about that.

Shorter Gov. Jerry Brown: "Yeah, we're sending California Guard troops to the border, but we're totally not going to enforce Federal Law or anything. they're just going to like stand there." — RBe (@RBPundit) April 11, 2018

"You Guys and Gals pack your Smores kits and pop, make sure you share with the illegals, and by golly, HAVE FUN!" – Gov. Jerry Brown https://t.co/9XZQIPpWVO — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) April 11, 2018

Here’s attorney Gabriel Malor:

None of the National Guard that are being deployed to the border are enforcing federal imm. laws. As with Bush 43, Obama deployments, the NG will be building and clearing roads, operating drone and helicopter and balloon surveillance, and offering other non-enforcement support. https://t.co/S9yPfKGUCI — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 11, 2018

Hmmm.

So they'll just be supporting those who are enforcing federal law. https://t.co/cIU2diQYKC — RBe (@RBPundit) April 11, 2018