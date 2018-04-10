Mark Zuckerberg is no saint by any stretch of the imagination, but this guy’s got a lotta nerve trying to stake out the moral high ground:
And they call me a criminal. https://t.co/cmpIxY3Cc3
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 10, 2018
Edward. Effing. Snowden. Don’t you dare.
"Joining us to talk about data security and collusion with Russia is…Edward Snowden, live from Russia." pic.twitter.com/e8QfTEZBp4
— BT (@back_ttys) April 10, 2018
No, they call you a traitor. There’s a difference.
— Alex Blackwell (@alexrblackwell) April 10, 2018
Well, he's scummy while you're a traitor. https://t.co/KgxUq7ZZ0M
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 10, 2018
You’re also a traitor. How them FSB digs working out for ya? https://t.co/OjM3AZHcvs
— Justen Charters (@JustenCharters) April 10, 2018